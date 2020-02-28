arizona-cardinals-will-enjoy-match-in-mexico-town

TEMPE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals will perform a common-year sport in Mexico Metropolis this calendar year.

The announcement Friday reported that more particulars, like the date and opponent, would be introduced later on. The Cardinals have been essential by the NFL to host a video game exterior the United States by 2023 following becoming awarded the web hosting rights to the Tremendous Bowl that will be performed in February 2023.

The match will be the Cardinals’ next in Mexico Town. The franchise performed the San Francisco 49ers in 2005 in the initial normal-time NFL video game held outside the house the United States. The Cardinals gained 31-14 in front of a then-history 103,467 lovers at Estadio Azteca.

Cardinals President Michael Bidwell mentioned in a assertion that the franchise is “thrilled to understand that this game will get area at Estadio Azteca where by we gained these kinds of an enthusiastic reception in 2005. We are really grateful for the guidance we receive from admirers in Mexico and seem forward to an extraordinary knowledge.”

This will be the fourth NFL activity at Estadio Azteca over the earlier 5 seasons.