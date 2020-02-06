Arizona CEO Fired After Shouting Racial Insults At Uber Driver

FRESNO, California (KFSN) – A CEO of a well-known Arizona company lost his job for the choice words he used in an Uber.

The driver of the carpool company said that when he asked the passenger to sit in the back seat instead of the front one, the man began to use racial slurs.

Arizona State student Randy Clark: The use of the front seats is reserved for groups of three or more.

CEO: Is it because I’m white? And you are a f ***** N ****? You are an idiot.”

Clark says he has started implementing a policy prohibiting anyone from sitting in their seat until after being sexually assaulted.

This rule was never a problem until this man tried to jump in front.

Clark: Are you sitting in the back?

CEO: No, I don’t like to sit there.

Clark: I don’t like when people sit in the front.

CEO: I’m there, sitting in the back.

CLARK: Sir, please leave my vehicle.

The driver quickly filed a complaint with Uber, and then dug himself.

He learned that the client was the CEO of an organic fertilizer company in Tempe.

Uber released a statement saying it suspended the CEO’s account during his investigation.

The passenger also contacted Clark directly to apologize for using racial slurs.

.