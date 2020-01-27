Arizona coach DeMarco Murray is expected to leave National Sports for the same job at Oklahoma, his alma mater

DeMarco Murray is expected to be named Running Backs Trainer in Oklahoma, his alma mater, earlier this week after a little over a year in the same role in Arizona.

Murray played for the Sooners from 2007-10. He was enlisted by Kevin Sumlin, who persuaded Murray to leave the station in January last year to train the Wildcats.

247Sports reported for the first time about Murray’s change on Sunday.

Murray got excellent production out of the UA returns last season despite the injuries to this group and the offensive line. Arizona averaged 174.0 rushing yards per game, the third highest in Pac-12. J.J. Taylorwho prepared for the 2020 NFL draft, created 1,010 scrimmage yards and had 32 top-level receptions in eleven games.

After accumulating 6,718 general purpose shipyards in Oklahoma, Murray became the third move of the Dallas Cowboys. He was named NFL offensive player of the year in 2014 when he was 2,261 meters in front of the door.

Murray, who turns 32 on February 12, played three more seasons with Philadelphia and Tennessee before retiring. He spent one season as a college football analyst at Fox Sports before moving on to coaching.

Arizona always knew that it would be difficult to keep Murray, who showed an immediate talent for coaching and recruiting. The temptation to return to his alma mater turned out to be too great to ignore.

Sumlin immediately begins looking for Murray’s replacement. Whoever succeeds Murray will be Arizona’s fourth running back coach in so many seasons.

