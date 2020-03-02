arizona-defensive-backs-mentor-demetrice-martin-leaves-wildcats-for-colorado

Kevin Sumlin will need to have to fill another hole in Arizona’s coaching team for the 2020 year immediately after the Star verified on Monday that defensive backs coach Demetrice Martin will join very first-year Colorado head mentor Karl Dorrell in a comparable situation.

Colorado’s conclusion to seek the services of Martin was first claimed by the Boulder Daily Camera’s Brian Howell.

Martin, who was the UA’s complete-time cornerbacks mentor for two seasons, was moved to oversee Arizona’s full secondary once Sumlin hired defensive coordinator Paul Rhoads, outdoors linebackers coach Andy Buh and defensive line coach Stan Eggen.

Known for his recruiting prowess, especially in Southern California, Martin has labored in the Pac-12 considering that he was a graduate assistant at USC in 2006. Because then, Martin has coached defensive backs at Washington, UCLA and, most not long ago, Arizona.

The Star will have more on Martin’s go later.