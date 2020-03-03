arizona-huge-receiver-jamarye-joiner-out-indefinitely-with-foot-personal-injury

Arizona wide receiver Jamarye Joiner is out indefinitely with an hurt remaining foot. The redshirt sophomore was spotted in a strolling boot in the course of Arizona’s initial working day of spring apply on Monday.

“We’ll see what occurs, he has a foot personal injury,” Arizona head coach Kevin Sumlin stated right after UA’s apply.

Kevin Sumlin suggests Arizona large receiver Jamarye Joiner has a foot personal injury. pic.twitter.com/X0aDL6PZdK — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) March three, 2020

Joiner is thought to have suffered a Jones fracture, which is a crack among the foundation of the foot and the fifth metatarsal. This triggers ache in the center and outside the house element of the foot, and could take anyplace from six to 12 months to absolutely recover.

In 2019, Joiner converted from quarterback to extensive receiver and emerged as the top rated move-catcher for the Wildcats with 34 receptions for 552 yards and 5 touchdowns, such as a 140-property and two-landing overall performance in the season finale versus Arizona State.

The Wildcats will go on spring follow top up to the spring recreation on Saturday, April 4 at five p.m. at Arizona Stadium.