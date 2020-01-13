Arizona State chief football coach Herm Edwards is given an extra two years

January 13 (UPI) – The state of Arizona has extended the contract with Herm Edwards, the head football coach, until 2024, the school said on Monday.

The extension extends the contract Edwards signed when he took over the Sun Devils football program in 2018 for two years.

“It is an honor for me and my family to be the head football coach at Arizona State University,” Edwards said in a statement. “We have achieved a lot in Tempe in the first two years and look forward to continuing this dynamic in all facets of our program.

“Recruitment is the lifeblood of winning college football games. We are happy with our position and look forward to further improvements.”

Edwards has set a 15:11 record for the Sun Devils in the past two seasons, leading the team to two consecutive bowl games. He led Arizona State to an 8/5 record that year, including a 20:14 win over Florida State at Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl last month.

Edwards, a former NFL coach, spent eight years as an ESPN football analyst before moving to the State of Arizona in 2018. He set a 56-78 record as head coach in the NFL with the New York Jets (2001-05) and the Kansas City Chiefs (2006-08).