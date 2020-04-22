Arizona State Republicans Can Lose Home Control Because One Registered Member of the House UPS Stores As His Home Address

Arizona Republican Representative Shawnna Bolick was prevented from voting during the next election because of a lawsuit that claimed Bolick registered the address of the UPS Store as his main residence on his nomination petition. Because he swore the information was true under penalty of perjury, his list of addresses on the form might make Bolick ineligible to run.

Bolick’s removal from the vote could cause Democrats to gain control of the Arizona Representative Council which has been controlled by the Republicans for more than 50 years.

All candidates are required by state law to provide the correct residential address on election documents, something the plaintiff in the suit on Monday said that Bolick did not do it.

“A candidate for a partisan ‘primary election must sign and cause the submission of a nomination paper which gives the person’s residence address or a description of his residence and post office address,” the claim claims. “The usual language of the law and forms that are sworn under penalty of perjury require a residential address. The post office box is not a residential address.”

“The requirement that a candidate provides the actual residential address on the nomination papers is a mandatory requirement that is not subject to substantial compliance analysis,” the lawsuit continued. “The defendant simply, and perhaps willingly, ignored the requirements.”

Bolick, however, married Arizona Supreme Court Justice Clint Bolick. Under Arizona state law, judges and those who live in the same house as them are permitted to keep their addresses withheld on several public forms, including those curated by the regional recorder and the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Newsweek contacted the Arizona Republicans and the Arizona Democrats to comment.

In Tuesday’s interview with Newsweek, Bolick’s legal counsel Kory Langhofer said the suit was “not feasible.”

“I just don’t see why we spent time on this issue when the case was decided four years ago,” he said.

Langhofer referred to a 2016 case filed with the Arizona Supreme Court where a Republican candidate listed the UPS facility as his primary residence on his document. However, the court found that the information was “unlikely to cause voters to be confused or misleading” in the area where he was seeking nominations.

Langhofer said the results of the case were “guaranteed.”

“If the Supreme Court did not unanimously decide the problem four years ago, I would be worried,” Langhofer told Newsweek, “but it turns out they did.”

The Arizona Democrats haven’t had control of the House of Representatives since 1966. That could change if the ruling Bolick is removed from the ballot. At present, there are 31 Republicans and 29 Democrats in the DPR.

If a Democrat wins a seat in the DPR, that will make the DPR split between parties. If two Democrats win the seat, the Democrats will get a majority.

Arizona elections can also be affected by a coronavirus pandemic. Some lawmakers called for a vote this year to be carried out by voting, something Bolick has opposed.

“Spontaneous reaction to moving to elections by letter alone will lead to a long tabulation scenario that endangers the integrity of our election,” Bolick wrote in The Arizona Republic in April. “Now is not the time to reduce our choice of votes to one, especially during national emergencies when our voices are truly taken into account.”

However, the Arizona ACLU said on Tuesday that all state residents must receive ballots.

“Expanding the ballot by mail will reduce the spread of the virus and reduce barriers for many groups that have historically not had the right to vote,” wrote Amanda Parris, Policy Adviser for Arizona’s ACLU Advocacy.