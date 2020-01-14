Arizona Store Returns “Star Wars” Vinyl to Mark Hamill

FLAGSTAFF, Arizona – The force was strong enough in an Arizona store to reunite Luke Skywalker with his long-lost vinyl record.

Actor Mark Hamill congratulates Bookmans Entertainment Exchange employees at Flagstaff on the return of the soundtrack for “Star Wars: A New Hope” which had been offered by composer John Williams.

Over the years, things have disappeared. Meet @ bookmansflag staff – They found and returned a disc signed for me by #JohnWilliams that I haven’t seen since the early 90’s. I am so grateful to them and I hope you plan to spend a lot and lots of dollars in their store. Thank you very much, Mar🐫 pic.twitter.com/OeNel8M36l

– Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 10, 2020

Hamill said in a tweet on Saturday that it was “totally unexpected and positively surreal” to recover the record he had not seen since the early 1990s. He congratulated the store located about 233 kilometers north of Phoenix for being honest and not selling it.

“I was pleased to offer to sign all of the (” Star Wars “) items they sent me,” wrote the actor.

Williams wrote on the vinyl cover: “Dear Mark Hamill, may the force always be with us.”

The record was one of many “Star Wars” articles brought by a woman after her father’s death in 2018, the Arizona Daily Sun reported. Employees of the Arizona-based chain that sells used books, movies, and CDs tried to verify the signature.

Micheil Salmons, general manager of the store, said he finally tried to contact Hamill via social media. The actor confirmed that it was authentic and the vinyl was returned to him.

Salmons said that Hamill had signed a DVD of “Star Wars: A New Hope” and two medals which are replicas of those given to his character and Han Solo, played by Harrison Ford, in the film.

