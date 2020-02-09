At his introductory press conference in January 2018, the first question Kevin Sumlin received was a familiar one:

How important is it for you to be the first Schwarzkopf soccer coach at this university?

The freshly hired Arizona Wildcats coach had answered a number of these questions twice before. He was the first black head coach in Houston. He was the first black head coach at Texas A&M.

The question came only in the last minutes of Sumlin’s introduction to College State. Part of his answer consisted of this call:

“Hopefully this won’t even be a discussion in the next five years.”

Sumlin made this statement on December 12, 2011. Over eight years later, it’s still a relevant topic.

The recent hiring cycle for head coaches at the FBS and the NFL has been unfavorable for minority candidates, particularly African-Americans. Only five minorities were among the 27 hired coaches. Of those five, only two were African Americans: Jimmy Lake in Washington and Willie Taggart in Florida Atlantic.

(The Michigan state post opened last week after white Mark Dantonio resigned. Black Colorado coach Mel Tucker was reportedly a candidate but withdrew from the exam.)

Of the 130 trainers in FBS, only 13 are black – or 10%. In 2012, Sumlin’s first year at Texas A&M, African Americans filled 17 of 120 FBS head coaching jobs, or 14.1%.

The latest NCAA data from 2018 show that blacks make up 49.2% of the player population. In 2012, this value was 48.1%.

“These numbers don’t lie,” Sumlin told the star during an hour-long interview in his office at the Lowell-Stevens Football Facility. “There is a problem. It is disappointing.”

College football has no representative to deal with the problem. The NFL – where only four out of 32 head coaches are minorities – does this.

At his annual Super Bowl address last week, Goodell commented on the Rooney rule, a mandate to interview at least one minority candidate for NFL head coach positions, which came into force in 2003. Number of African-American head coaches – three – as then.

“It is clear that we have to change and do something else,” said Goodell.

Kevin Sumlin, senior soccer coach at the University of Arizona

The Rooney rule was named after the late Dan Rooney, the former owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers. In 2007, Rooney hired African American Mike Tomlin, who led Pittsburgh to the Super Bowl title two years later and is the third longest coach in the league.

Tomlin’s success has not accelerated minority attitudes, at least not sustainably. There are no easy solutions to the persistent problem of underrepresentation, but Sumlin feels obliged to do its part – by winning. The way he sees it, he doesn’t just train for his school, his team, his family or himself.

“Everyone has the pressure to be successful at this level,” said Sumlin. “What you want to do is succeed so that it will be easier for people who look like you are in these roles.”

Although the Wildcats fought under his leadership, Sumlin was a pioneer for black trainers. He is not the first member of his family to make this claim.

Separated south

Arizona head coach Kevin Sumlin and his bank try to get their message to the defense during a Texas Tech ride in the first quarter of their soccer game at Arizona Stadium, Tucson, on September 14, 2019.

William Sumlin Jr.’s first coaching job came as an assistant at a high school in Milton, Florida. There he met his future wife Marion, who was a librarian at the school.

The Sumlins moved 35 miles north to his hometown of Brewton, Alabama, where William became the football and basketball coach of the Booker T. Washington High School. Although the United States Supreme Court had declared separation in public schools unconstitutional seven years ago, practice continued in the deep south in 1954. Booker T. Washington was a purely black school, and this fact presented Kevin Sumlin’s father with numerous challenges.

The most frequently told story was about a return from a basketball tournament. Only one restaurant in Brewton was still open when the team came home. It had a “White Only” sign on the front door. William Sumlin and his team were refused until the Brewton chief of police intervened on their behalf.

“He couldn’t feed her,” said Kevin Sumlin. “It was extremely frustrating for him.”

It was not the first time that William Sumlin was discriminated against.

He spent part of his youth in Northern California, where his father helped build ships during World War II. The family finally returned to Brewton by train.

“They came back to Alabama and they had to get back on the train somewhere,” said Kevin Sumlin. “He didn’t understand that when he grew up in California.

“And when they got there, he didn’t understand the situation with the water fountains or couldn’t go anywhere. He got an ice cream and they wouldn’t serve him.”

William Sumlin died in 2016 at the age of 80. Marion Sumlin, 85, recalled that in the early 1960s, Brewton, Alabama, “had certain places you couldn’t visit.”

“When you went to the theater,” she said on the phone on Friday, “you had to sit on the balcony.”

Marion gave birth to Kevin on August 3, 1964 in the “colorful” wing of a local hospital. It was the first day of training for Williams’ soccer team. It was also the year in which the Civil Rights Act was passed.

Two years later, William attended the Summer School at Indiana University to do his Masters. Marion, a primary school teacher, was offered a job in Indianapolis. Her starting salary was higher than what she and her husband earned at home.

The Sumlins realized that central Indiana had more to offer young blacks than southern Alabama. They also wanted to get Kevin in the best possible situation to be successful.

Sumlins’ lives have improved, but they have encountered known issues from time to time.

When they were looking for an apartment near the school where Marion would work, they saw a building with a sign for vacancies. William entered to inquire about the unit.

“We have no vacancies for you,” he was told.

The Sumlins taught their son to deal with such difficult situations diplomatically, or at least to try. Kevin saw his father start a successful career as a school administrator and was amazed at how he “dealt with many different things” and never held resentments.

Kevin has been very successful in various sports, especially basketball. Many of his teammates and friends were white.

He rarely got into trouble, despite being kicked out of a junior high summer camp for fighting. Sumlin did not want to reveal any confidential details of the incident, but said that his parents weren’t angry with him after telling them what had happened.

“Sometimes people,” said Sumlin, “can’t change their minds.”

It takes time. Sumlin’s childhood friend, Walter Lewis, who was with Sumlin every summer in Brewton, put it this way: “It takes a while for people to sew attitudes. It takes a generation or two to really get things out of their system. “

Build a network

Arizona head coach Kevin Sumlin begins the third quarter of Salpointe's game against Casa Grande at Salpointe High School in Tucson, Arizona on October 11, 2019.

In September 2017, after Texas A & M had given UCLA a big lead in the second half, Sumlin received a threatening letter at his home.

The writer – a man named Robin Chiswell, who was later arrested for prosecuting various cases – called Sumlin a racial fraud and urged him to “get out or otherwise” four children.

“Anything that threatens to get into your house becomes an extreme problem if you have a wife and children,” said Sumlin.

The Sumlins received support from A&M officials and local law enforcement agencies. They were shaken but felt safe.

Marion Sumlin was always worried about her son when he was working in Texas, especially when recruiting trips took him to rural outposts. When he started driving in Indianapolis, she advised him to hold his hands so that the police could see them if he was ever run over.

Texas A&M released Sumlin in late November 17 after a fourth season with five straight losses. About a month and a half later, he got the job in Arizona.

Sumlin was lucky. The data suggest that black coaches are less likely to have second chances than their white counterparts.

Sumlin carries this burden when he starts a crucial year 3 with the Wildcats. Especially in a highly competitive environment like coaching, it is widespread among minorities that they have to do more to get and keep desirable jobs.

“My father told me that a long time ago,” said Marvin Lewis, Arizona co-defensive coordinator and former Cincinnati Bengals head coach. “Whatever I do, I have to be twice as good.”

Lewis coached the Bengals for 16 seasons from 2003 to 18. He joined ASU, one of four African American coaches hired by Pac-12 schools in the last three cycles, last year as special advisor to Herm Edwards.

The conference leads the nation with five black head coaches. The fifth, Stanford’s David Shaw, is the son of Willie Shaw, a long-time assistant coach whom Lewis sees as a mentor.

Lewis said one reason Edwards hired him was to look after the younger coaches of the ASU staff, regardless of their color. This includes Antonio Pierce, who is black and shares DC duties with Lewis. That way Lewis pays it forward.

Lewis, like Sumlin, was disappointed with the lack of progress made by African-American coaches. He is confident that he and others can help build a network of viable candidates, especially among the coordinators, who often create new head coaches.

Sumlin witnessed the power that such a network can have in his once separate birthplace of Brewton, Alabama.

“It changed when I got older,” said Sumlin. “My grandfather became a city councilor. That would never have happened. I mean never.

“A lot of people who were his friends became lawyers, bankers, real estate agents. Her sons, her families are still there and doing business. “

Walter Lewis would become an investment banker in Birmingham – but not before he became the first black quarterback at the University of Alabama. African American QBs are now the order of the day. Lamar Jackson is the reigning NFL MVP. Patrick Mahomes is a Super Bowl champion.

The ethnicity of quarterbacks is hardly discussed anymore. The coaching profession is not yet ready.

“You will know that progress has been made,” said Sumlin, “if the first or second question at the press conference is not about racing.”