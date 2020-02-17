[arizona-wildcats-employ-aj-steward-from-byu-as-new-operating-backs-coach]

The Arizona Wildcats have named BYU’s AJ Steward as their new running backs mentor.

Steward used the previous two seasons coaching jogging backs at BYU. Ahead of that, he used 4 many years as the jogging backs mentor at Rice.

“We could not be happier to be welcoming AJ to the Arizona football loved ones,” UA coach Kevin Sumlin stated in a information release. “AJ provides a function ethic and practical experience that will impression the improvement of our student-athletes in a incredibly positive way. His enthusiasm for the recreation, passion for generating a variance and his recruiting qualifications make him a great healthy for our staff.”

Steward replaces DeMarco Murray, who remaining the UA past thirty day period to coach at Oklahoma, his alma mater. Murray, 32, experienced been Arizona’s youngest full-time assistant mentor. Steward, 29, now holds that title.

Steward is from St. Louis and performed at Kansas (2007-11). He began his higher education profession as a quarterback before switching to extensive receiver and ultimately tight conclude.

Steward commenced his coaching job as a graduate assistant at Rice. The 2017 Owls averaged 187. rushing yards per game, second in Meeting Usa and 38th nationally.

BYU, regarded for its bodily design and style of play, averaged much more than 150 yards dashing each individual of the past two seasons under Steward’s stewardship. The Cougars defeated the Wildcats in Sumlin’s initial activity as UA coach in 2018.

“My spouse, Virginia, and I are thrilled to have the opportunity to come to Tucson and make the University of Arizona our dwelling,” Steward said. “I am grateful for the option to be able to proceed my coaching profession under someone like Mentor Sumlin, and I are unable to wait around to get to function with our youthful men!”

Steward joins the UA employees about two weeks out from the get started of spring soccer. The 1st exercise is slated for March two.

Steward inherits 1 of the deepest place teams on the staff. Arizona dropped best rusher J.J. Taylor but returns veterans Gary Brightwell, Nathan Tillford, Bam Smith and Michael Wiley. The Wildcats also additional two functioning backs, Frank Brown Jr. and Jalen John, in their 2020 recruiting class.

Steward will be Arizona’s fourth jogging backs coach in as numerous seasons, following Murray, Clarence McKinney and Calvin Magee.