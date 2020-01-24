Arizona Wildcats Football Summary: Could UA RB Coach DeMarco Murray Lose Against Oklahoma? | National sport

Recent Arizona Wildcats Football related events coming from several sources:

Arizona finished the coaching staff for 2020 earlier this month, but as we know, the coaching carousel keeps turning.

The schools still have vacancies for assistants. One point that remained open at the time of this writing: Running Backs Coach, Oklahoma.

You can probably guess where that is going.

Brandon Drumm of 247Sports’ Oklahoma site, OUInsider, reported this week that he had heard Murray’s name “over and over” for this opening. Drumm added that “Murray is at least a candidate for an OU running back coach position.”

Our understanding is that regarding Murray, who starred for the Sooners, Oklahoma at least went to Arizona before becoming an All-Pro with the Dallas Cowboys. It is unclear whether this contact was more than a probing contact. Murray was on a recruiting trip with the rest of the UA workforce.

Murray has just ended his first season as a running backs trainer from Arizona. You could say that he was the most effective wildcat assistant. Despite multiple injuries from running backs and offensive linemen, Arizona averaged 174.0 rushing yards per game and dramatically reduced his fiddling.

When Oklahoma Murray makes an offer, it’s hard to imagine that he’ll pass it on. In addition to the temptation to train at his alma mater, Murray would likely see a significant boost at Norman. His base salary last year was $ 235,000 per USA Today database. The worst-paying Oklahoma assistant earned $ 375,000.

Obviously, Arizona doesn’t want to lose Murray, who has also proven to be an effective recruiter. But the UA is preparing for this possibility.

We are big fans of the former UA traffic jam J.J. Taylor who has everything you could want in a running back.

Taylor waived another year in which he was approved for the 2020 NFL draft. WalterFootball.com predicted that he would be selected in the fourth round by the Baltimore Ravens.

That would be a great landing site for Taylor, who would provide a different type of weapon for the alleged MVP Lamar Jackson of 2019. But despite all of Taylor’s attributes – intelligence, tenacity, evasiveness, selflessness, productivity – we are skeptical that he is chosen so high.

The best opponent for Taylor is probably Tarik Cohen, who was chosen in the fourth round. But Cohen fired a shot from 4.42 to 40 yards at the spy combination. Is taylor so fast Will he get the chance to prove it on this stage?

Again, we believe in Taylor very much. He’s good enough to play in the NFL. But given its size and the fact that league values ​​are declining these days, the fourth round seems a bit high.

Last week, Pro Football Focus released its final ranking of all 130 quarterback units in FBS. UA duo Grant Gunnell and Khalil Tate came 25th.

The author Cam Mellor reserved most of his praise for Gunnell by writing that the newcomer was “the duo’s much better passer-by”. Mellor wrote:

“Tate still dominated with his legs, but played four games without a temporary touchdown and only one game against the Power Five competition with a transient rating of over 71.2. On the ground, Tate eclipsed 500 yards with 254 yards on 42 designed carry and another 308 on Scramble, breaking 17 tackles.

“The signal for the future is in good hands,” said Gunnell, who scored at least 72.2 points in each game this season compared to Tates’ three games with such grades. He (Gunnell0 was also not a direct hit when he ended the year with a mark of 27 deals of 10 or more meters for five points and no breaks. He was the only quarterback in the country who tried to pass at least 20 passes throws 10 meters deep and does not specify a pass worth selling. “

This last part seems particularly remarkable. Gunnell’s perception is that he has all the positive traits, EXCEPT a strong arm to bring the ball into play. He may be more skilled in such litters than most think.

The rest of the Pac-12 is composed according to the PFF rating system (with primary QB listed):

6. Oregon (Justin Herbert)

9. Utah (Tyler Huntley)

18.Washington (Jacob Eason)

19. Oregon State (Jake Luton)

22. Washington State (Anthony Gordon)

32nd USC (Kedon Slovis)

58. Colorado (Steven Montez)

61. Cal (Chase Garbers)

72. Arizona State (Jayden Daniels)

86th UCLA (Dorian Thompson-Robinson)

90. Stanford (Davis Mills)

Perhaps the most interesting comment about the other conference quarterbacks is that despite his promise, PFF said Daniels was the least accurate passer-by of the Pac-12. The job had the novice pass an accurate pass only 48.4% of the time.

Arizona coaches have been running across the country since last weekend – check that, the CONTINENT – and are working to improve the Wildcats 2020 recruitment class.

Since the signing period in December, the UA has added two graduate transfers: recipient Brenden Schooler and defensive tackle Aaron Blackwell. Arizona has also received two verbal commitments from Houston general-purpose back Frank Brown and Canadian offensive lineman Leif Magnuson.

The UA will receive several visitors this weekend, including Alabama’s three-star defense team, Eddie Watkins, who seemed excited to be coming out of the West:

Like Watkins, almost every known Arizona target is a front seven defender. That makes sense. Only three of the 12 signatories announced by the UA in December were defenders: two linemen and a cornerback.

Linebacker Jabar Triplett is expected to officially sign on February 5th, but the wildcats are still weak with linebackers, where the majority of their top players are upper class. You need more young talent in the pipeline.

If Arizona still has a few prospects, the darkness could possibly improve from December, when the numbers weren’t good.

Finally, we would like to draw your attention to a story from 2016 about Von Miller and his former defensive coach Stan Eggen, who is now the D-Line coach for Arizona.

It’s about the HUNDRED of handwritten letters that Eggen Miller sent when he recruited him for Texas A&M. Though he ended up becoming a first-round pick and Super Bowl MVP, Miller was a three-star recruit who had finished high school.

Eggen was not deterred, and he pursued Miller like the Passrusher the coach had imagined could become the young player.

“I have them all,” Miller said in For The Win’s letters. “Trainer Harrows. This is really 40% of the reasons why I went to Texas A&M. Throughout the recruitment process, he was the only one who wrote me every letter. I thought it was great, mixed with what Texas A&M did and everything it stood for. I felt they just wanted me because of all the time and effort he put into them.

“He did it every week. I did everything he told me in these letters about what I could do and achieve at Texas A&M. “

Arizona is confident of Eggen’s determination and his eye for talent will help him land the next Von Miller.

