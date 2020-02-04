Arizona Wildcats Receive Oral Approval From 3-Star OLB Derick Grief | National sport

It looks like the Arizona Wildcats have one spot less on National Signing Day.

Arizona received an oral approval from three-star exterior linebackers Derick grief On Sunday evening. Mourning, who attends Paetow High School in Katy, Texas, visited the UA this weekend and announced the news on Twitter:

🐻⬇️🅰️ pic.twitter.com/sF89Za45ig

– February 9th, 2020 (@djmourning)

Until recently, grief had been under the radar of recruitment because he feared he would not be an academic. But Mourning took care of his homework and is now flying to Arizona, the only Power Five program that offers him a scholarship.

Mourning is listed by 247Sports with 6: 3: 210 pounds, making him the No. 51 linebacker in the nation and 95th best player in Texas.

Arizona signed 12 players during the initial 72-hour window in late December. Since then, the Wildcats have added two graduate transfers and received verbal commitments from three high school players.

Arizona still hopes to win more players on Wednesday when the recruits can sign their letters of intent. The main focus of the wildcats since December has been on the defenders of the top seven places.

