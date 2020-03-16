Arizona Wildcats use previous USC assistant Greg Burns as defensive backs coach | Countrywide Athletics

The Arizona Wildcats have named longtime Pac-12 assistant Greg Burns as their new defensive backs coach.

Burns coached very last time at USC, exactly where he also was the secondary coach from 2002-05. The Trojans gained the national championship in 2003 and ’04.

“We are naturally in a quite exceptional time, and the great importance of encompassing ourselves with gentlemen these kinds of as Greg is critical in the enhancement of our university student-athletes on and off the industry,” UA coach Kevin Sumlin mentioned in a information launch. “He provides much more than 20 years of expertise coaching in the secondary with a effective keep track of report in recruiting and advancement.

“His Pac-12 experience, professionalism and enthusiasm for the game will be a terrific addition to our workers. He is far more than qualified to support lead our scholar-athletes.”

Like the rest of the sports globe, Arizona football is on hiatus till even further notice simply because of the coronavirus pandemic. The staff commenced spring soccer March 2 and accomplished four methods before getting final 7 days off for spring crack. Through that time the NCAA and the Pac-12 shut down all sports activities indefinitely.

Burns officially joined the plan on March 9 and now has begun his tasks to the extent that he can.

Burns spent the 2018 time at Oregon State and was Cal’s secondary coach from 2014-16. He also invested 4 seasons at Arizona Condition (2008-11) and a person with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2006), among other stops.

Burns, 47, replaces Demetrice Martin, who joined the Colorado workers just right before the begin of spring follow.

Burns performed defensive back at Washington Condition from 1991-95. Sumlin was a graduate assistant for the Cougars from 1989-90.

Burns began his coaching vocation at Idaho in 1997. He used the up coming 4 seasons at Louisville before becoming a member of Pete Carroll’s team at USC. Burns coached a number of upcoming NFL players at USC, which include 2020 Pro Soccer Hall of Fame inductee Troy Polamalu.

Burns’ return to USC was limited-lived as embattled head coach Clay Helton purged his defensive workers. Sumlin did the identical, though Martin remaining on his own volition.

The hiring of Burns completes the turnover on the defensive side of the ball. It started with the employing of Paul Rhoads as defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach in December. Andy Buh is coaching outside the house linebackers, and Stan Eggen is coaching the defensive line.

Arizona also employed LaChelle Stanley as coordinator of on-campus recruiting. She served in a equivalent potential past 12 months at West Virginia.

