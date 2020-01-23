Arja Lee says he doesn’t care about being classified as a “clown” who is too old for “Dansa Dan Sing” show business

Arja Lee remains unimpressed by comments about his participation in “Dansa Dan Sing”. – Image via Instagram

KUALA LUMPUR, January 23 – Arja Lee is unimpressed and remains positive, despite being included on the new reality show Dansa Dan Sing.

The 37-year-old actor and singer, who was classified as “too old” and behaved like a clown, claimed that he did it to improve his show manner.

“For me, the reason why they created these types of programs was that they produced more capable entertainers rather than just standing still while they were performing.

“While we are singing, we have to learn how to dance,” he said to mStar, adding that some people would never stop saying bad things about others.

“I know they see us older artists as clowns when we perform, but isn’t it the same with the younger ones?”

“You can say what you want because we as artists like to focus on positive things.”

Reality shows have always been close to Arja. – Image via Instagram

Arja also said that he had nothing against the younger artists, but that he was looking for experience while teaching himself to work in a group.

“Reality programs are very important to me. I joined Akademi Fantasia, Gempak Super Star and now Dansa Dan Sing. “

“There is nothing I want to prove here. I just want to train myself to work as a team and produce something that has quality for society.”

“For someone who has been in the industry for some time, I don’t want to think of anything other than doing my best for my performance.”

Dansa Dan Sing is a reality program that uses the elements of dancing and singing and has been broadcast live on Astro Ria (104) and Ria HD (123) every Sunday at 5 p.m. on January 5.