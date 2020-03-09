Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra Leave for Promotions – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML2d3ee8c5423d78d4bff840826e890dd111%

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra will meet at Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar soon. The film of the duo will hit theaters on March 20, 2020. The movie was slated to premiere in early 2019, however it remained under pressure for unknown reasons. But now, the creators have finally decided that the movie will soon hit theaters. Arjun and Parineeti started film promotions this afternoon and we clicked on the duo looking really phenomenal while posing for the paparazzi before their promotion rituals began.

Parineeti showed off that power-lined dress is his thing, as he opted for a gray trouser suit, while Arjun looked elegant with a pair of navy jeans, a black T-shirt and a brown jacket. The couple was last seen in Namaste England in 2018 and before that in Arjun Ishaqzaade’s debut film in 2012. We’re excited to see this couple create magic again on the big screen, and you? Check out his latest photos below.

