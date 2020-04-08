‘ARK’ Guide to Eggcellent Adventure – How to Get Chibis, Rabbit Eggs, Candy & Seed Skins

ARK: Survival Evolved was updated Tuesday night to add Eggcellent Adventure 5 content to April 21. In this guide we explain how to get the Festive Rabbit Eggs and Dino Candy, and spawn new Chibis.

How to Get Rabbit Eggs

The new ARK Rabbit Eggs can be found by following around the Dodos Rabbit. As seen in this picture, Dodos Rabbit is an ordinary Dodos with funky coloring and a pair of rabbit ears. To find them, go to the beach or wherever you will see Dodo seeds. After a few seconds the Egg Rabbit will appear behind them. Take this because it is very important to make the skin and get six new Chibis shows. Egg Rabbit is really easy to get, but, if you really want to plant it, just return a group of Dodos Rabbits and watch the collection grow. And, no, you can’t tame the Dodo Rabbit.

‘ARK: Survival Evolved’ Eggcellent Adventure 5 revolves around Bunny Dodos. Gather their Rabbit Eggs to open new skins. ‘ARK’ is available on PC, Xbox, PS4 and Switch.

Wildcard Studio

After you have built a good Bunny Eggs deposit, the next step is to create a new item in a standard Cooking Pot. Just like in most holiday events before this, you will see a whole list of festive recipes in stock pots.

How to Get Easter Chibis

To unlock the Easter Chibis, all you have to do is put the Rabbit Egg on the ground and press the button listed to “open.” If you get Chibi, you will see a little message on the left side of the screen that says “ADDED: Chibi” with the name Chibi. You will then see it in your inventory. Don’t be frustrated if you don’t get a lot of Chibis from breaking the Egg Rabbit, because the percentage of seeds is quite low. Fortunately, as explained above, eggs must accumulate in large numbers without much noise.

What about Oviraptor Rabbit?

In addition to Dodo Rabbit, you will also see Oviraptor Rabbit that raises in the same place as traditional Oviraptor. They were found heading towards the coast of the island on a fairly rare basis.

The Bunny Oviraptor grows Festive Dino Candy to change your docile color.

Wildcard Studio

However, if you find it, Oviraptor Rabbit does not spawn Rabbit Eggs like it used to in the Eggcellent Adventure iterations of the past. In Eggcellent Adventure 5, Oviraptor Rabbit drops Festive Dino Candy. Enter into your tame inventory and Force Feed by pressing “E” on the PC or right trigger on the console. Doing so turns your tame into one of these random colors.

Magenta

Light green

Light yellow

Bright orange

Red light

Dino Light Brown

Dino Dark Brown

Yellow

Cyan

green

Dino Medium Blue

Turquoise

LightPink

DeepPink

Peach

mint leaves

Teal

Blue powder

Cream

Also, just like Dodo Rabbit, Oviraptor Rabbit cannot be tamed.

Eggcellent Adventure 5 Admin Spawn Commands

New skins can be opened by collecting Rabbit Eggs or using a cheat.

Wildcard Studio

If all this Egg Rabbit collecting and cracking sounds like too much hassle, it’s also possible to unlock new skins and Chibis uses cheat admin commands. Although most multiplayer servers will not activate cheats, here’s how to use them offline or on certain online servers.

Press the following button to open the admin command menu:

PC: Tab

PS4: L1 + R1 + Square + Triangle

Xbox One: LB + RB + X + Y

First, enter “enablecheats” if playing in a single player. In multiplayer, only the server admin can do this. Now you can enter the following code to spawn all Eggcellent Adventure 5-themed content whenever you want.

Bunny Egg: cheat gfi e_easteregg 10 0 0

Festive Dino Candy: cheat GFI FestiveDinoCandy 1 0 0

C4 Easter theme: Cheat gfi EasterBasket_C4 1 0 0

Easter themed spear: Cheat gfi Spear_Carrot 1 0 0

Chocolate Egg Easter Hat: Cheat gfi EggNestHat 1 0 0

Bunny Hop Dance Emote: Cheat gfi UnlockEmote_bunny 1 0 0

Bunny Chibi: cheat gfi ChibiDino_Bunny 1 0 0

Karkinos Chibi: Cheat gfi ChibiDino_Karkinos 1 0 0

Chibi Basilisk: Chibi gfi ChibiDino_Basilisk 1 0 0

Seeker Chibi: Cheat gfi ChibiDino_Seeker 1 0 0

Chibi Megalodon: Cheat gfi ChibiDino_Megalodon 1 0 0

Beelzebufo Chibi: Cheat gfi ChibiDino_Beelzebufo 1 0 0

Bunny Dodo: admincheat calls Dodo_Character_BP_Bunny_C

Bunny Oviraptor: admincheat summon Bunny_Oviraptor_Character_BP_C

Bunny Ears Skin: cheat gfi PrimalItemSkin_BunnyHat 1 1 0

Procoptodon Bunny Costume: cheat gfi ProcopBunny 1 1 0

Dino Easter Chick Hat: cheat gfi DinoChickHat 1 1 0

Easter Chick Hat: cheats gfi EasterChick 1 1 0

Marshmallow Hat: gfi cheat PrimalItemSkin_MarshmallowHat 1 1 0

Dino Marshmallow Hat: gfi cheat DinoMarshmallowHat 1 1 0

Chocolate Rabbit Club: cheat gfi Club_ChocolateRabbit 1 1 0

That’s all you need to know about Eggcellent Adventure 5 on ARK: Survival Evolved.

ARK: Survival Evolved is now available on PC, Xbox, PS4, Switch, Mac and Linux. Eggcellent Adventure 5 live on all major platforms.

What do you think about the ARK Eggcellent Adventure? Can you get lots of Rabbit Eggs? Let us know in the comments section!