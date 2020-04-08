‘ARK’ Update 2.25 Adds Eggcellent Adventure 5 on PS4 & Xbox

ARK: Survival Evolved 2.25 update has just aired on PS4, introducing the Eggcellent Adventure 5 content to the game. If you are looking for new skins, emotes, and Chibis to collect during quarantine, this small download has everything you need. Read the full sticky notes below based on blog posts from Wildcard Studio.

ARK Update 2.25 Patch Notes – Eggcellent Adventure Event 5

Wildcard Studio

Increase Boosts

4X Breeding (mating interval, egg hatching speed, and maturation)

4X Player XP

4X Harvesting

Tame 4X

New Chibi

Megalodon

Karkinos

Beelzebufo

Basilisk

Search

Rabbit

New Emotes

Skin

New content

Easter themed C4 with a VFX Easter themed explosion

Chocolate Easter Egg Hat

Easter-themed spear

Existing Content

Rabbit Ears Skin

Rabbit Ears Skin

Procoptodon Rabbit Costumes

Dino Easter Chick Hat

Dino Easter Egg Hat

Easter girl hat

Easter Egg Cap

Marshmallow Hat Skin

Dino Marshmallow Hat Skin

Chocolate Rabbit Club Skin

Item

Existing Content

Festive Dino Candy

Colored Wild Beings Event

Magenta

Light green

Light yellow

Bright orange

Red light

Dino Light Brown

Dino Dark Brown

Yellow

Cyan

green

Dino Medium Blue

Turquoise

LightPink

DeepPink

Peach

mint leaves

Teal

Blue powder

Cream

While Eggcellent Adventure 5 may not offer much in the form of full-featured search, there are a number of content that is worth looking at relating to crafts and cosmetics. Chibis has become a holiday favorite in recent months, and this latest celebration provides access to all previous Chibis plus six new ones. Despite the lack of new skin, survivors will be able to collect items from previous years as well if they haven’t. Eggcellent Adventure is not involved like the Turkey Trial or Winter Wonderland before, but, considering that everything here is likely to be created under unusual developmental conditions, it’s still a good gift for players.

For those who have never experienced Eggcellent Adventure before, the basic premise revolves around collecting Rabbit Eggs from Dodo Rabbits that are scattered on maps in the usual places people might find Dodo. They offer Rabbit Eggs, which can then be used to make most of the items listed above. For color changes, look for Oviraptor Rabbit. This drop Dino Candy, which can change the hue of your favorite creature. Basically all you have to do is farm Dodo to get cool skin. This event arrived after several patches of Genesis events designed to tame the problem, unite exploitation and much more.

ARK: Survival Evolved is now available on PC, Xbox, PS4, Switch, Mac and Linux. Eggcellent Adventure 5 is now used on all major platforms.

