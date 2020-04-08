‘ARK’ Update 2.25 Adds Eggcellent Adventure 5 on PS4 & Xbox

ARK: Survival Evolved 2.25 update has just aired on PS4, introducing the Eggcellent Adventure 5 content to the game. If you are looking for new skins, emotes, and Chibis to collect during quarantine, this small download has everything you need. Read the full sticky notes below based on blog posts from Wildcard Studio.
ARK Update 2.25 Patch Notes – Eggcellent Adventure Event 5
The ‘ARK: Survival Evolved’ update 2.25 is broadcast live, bringing the Eggcellent Adventure 5 content to the game. Read the full sticky notes below. ‘ARK’ is now available on PC, Xbox, PS4, Switch, Mac and Linux.
Wildcard Studio
Increase Boosts
- 4X Breeding (mating interval, egg hatching speed, and maturation)
- 4X Player XP
- 4X Harvesting
- Tame 4X
New Chibi
- Megalodon
- Karkinos
- Beelzebufo
- Basilisk
- Search
- Rabbit
New Emotes
Skin
New content
- Easter themed C4 with a VFX Easter themed explosion
- Chocolate Easter Egg Hat
- Easter-themed spear
Existing Content
- Rabbit Ears Skin
- Rabbit Ears Skin
- Procoptodon Rabbit Costumes
- Dino Easter Chick Hat
- Dino Easter Egg Hat
- Easter girl hat
- Easter Egg Cap
- Marshmallow Hat Skin
- Dino Marshmallow Hat Skin
- Chocolate Rabbit Club Skin
Item
- Existing Content
- Festive Dino Candy
Colored Wild Beings Event
- Magenta
- Light green
- Light yellow
- Bright orange
- Red light
- Dino Light Brown
- Dino Dark Brown
- Yellow
- Cyan
- green
- Dino Medium Blue
- Turquoise
- LightPink
- DeepPink
- Peach
- mint leaves
- Teal
- Blue powder
- Cream
While Eggcellent Adventure 5 may not offer much in the form of full-featured search, there are a number of content that is worth looking at relating to crafts and cosmetics. Chibis has become a holiday favorite in recent months, and this latest celebration provides access to all previous Chibis plus six new ones. Despite the lack of new skin, survivors will be able to collect items from previous years as well if they haven’t. Eggcellent Adventure is not involved like the Turkey Trial or Winter Wonderland before, but, considering that everything here is likely to be created under unusual developmental conditions, it’s still a good gift for players.
For those who have never experienced Eggcellent Adventure before, the basic premise revolves around collecting Rabbit Eggs from Dodo Rabbits that are scattered on maps in the usual places people might find Dodo. They offer Rabbit Eggs, which can then be used to make most of the items listed above. For color changes, look for Oviraptor Rabbit. This drop Dino Candy, which can change the hue of your favorite creature. Basically all you have to do is farm Dodo to get cool skin. This event arrived after several patches of Genesis events designed to tame the problem, unite exploitation and much more.
ARK: Survival Evolved is now available on PC, Xbox, PS4, Switch, Mac and Linux. Eggcellent Adventure 5 is now used on all major platforms.
What do you think about Eggcellent Adventure 5 based on this sticky note? Does this Easter meet expectations? Let us know in the comments section!