Arkansas Poster for Liam Hemsworth’s Thriller Furthermore New Release Day

Arkansas Poster for Liam Hemsworth’s Thriller Additionally New Release Day

Lionsgate has unveiled the official Arkansas poster for director Clark Duke’s future crime drama thriller starring Liam Hemsworth, Vince Vaughn, John Malkovich, and Duke. Initially slated for a theatrical release on Could 1, the movie will now be readily available on Apple, Amazon, On Desire, Blu-ray, and on DVD on May 5, 2020. You can verify out the new poster in the gallery underneath!

Primarily based on John Brandon’s finest-advertising book of the very same identify, Arkansas weaves collectively 3 many years of Deep South drug trafficking to examine the cycle of violence that turns youthful males into criminals, and aged gentlemen into legends.

In Clark Duke’s directorial debut, Kyle (Liam Hemsworth) and Swin (Clark Duke) reside by the orders of an Arkansas-based mostly drug kingpin named Frog (Vince Vaughn), whom they’ve never ever fulfilled. Posing as junior park rangers by day, they work as very low-level drug couriers by night time beneath the watchful eye of Frog’s proxies (John Malkovich and Vivica A. Fox). Having said that, immediately after a person far too a lot of inept selections, Kyle and Swin uncover them selves directly in Frog’s crosshairs, who mistakenly sees them as a menace to his empire.

Written by Duke and Andrew Boonkrong in his function screenwriting debut, the film stars Liam Hemsworth (The Starvation Game titles franchise, Independence Day: Resurgence), Clark Duke (Warm Tub Time Machine franchise, Kick-Ass franchise), Michael Kenneth Williams (12 Years a Slave, Boardwalk Empire), Vivica A. Fox (Independence Working day franchise, Kill Bill franchise), Eden Brolin (Yellowstone, Over and above), Chandler Duke (Veronica Mars, Where’s This Party?) with Academy Award nominee John Malkovich (In The Line of Hearth, The New Pope), and Vince Vaughn (Brawl In Mobile Block 99, Marriage ceremony Crashers).