Arkansas shootout Walmart leaves dead gunman, two injured officers in Forrest City

FORREST CITY, Arkansas – Two police officers were injured and a gunman was killed Monday morning during an exchange of gunfire at a Walmart store in Forrest City in eastern Arkansas, authorities said.

Forrest City police chief Deon Lee said one of the officers was taken to a hospital about 45 miles east of Memphis, where he was in surgery, but the initial prognosis was “he will be fine”.

Lee said officers responded to Walmart after someone called the police to report a man who was threatening and “talking about his head”.

The mayor praised the officers.

“Because of their heroism and quick reaction, no civilians were injured,” said Forrest City mayor Cedric Williams.

Walmart spokesperson Scott Pope said the company was working with the Forrest City police department with its investigation, but declined to comment further. Walmart is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Tammy Priddy, 57, works at the Simmons Eye Center in Walmart. She said she was preparing patient records for the day she heard eight shots. She said she hid under a counter in the laboratory until the shots stopped.

“The first two shots scared me a bit, then a colleague came over and said it was a shot,” said Priddy.

She and a co-worker fled the building and officers outside Walmart ordered her to get as far away from the building as possible. She was not injured.

“I was too afraid to think of anything except to make myself safe,” she said. “We kept our minds straight where we were safe and we were able to get safe.”

Forrest City is approximately 85 miles (135 kilometers) east of Little Rock.

The Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division was investigating the shooting.

Governor Asa Hutchinson said in a tweet that he was grateful to the law enforcement officers who put their lives at risk to keep the public safe.

It is not the first time in recent months that a Walmart store has been the scene of a shoot. A man was injured in a shooting at a Walmart in Memphis earlier this month, three people were shot to death in a Walmart in Duncan, Oklahoma, in November, and an gunman killed 22 people in a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, in August. 3.

The retailer was criticized for not having enough security that day in the El Paso store, and has since quietly extended security to all of its stores in the city to include an armed police officer and a security guard.

A company spokesperson said in November that hiring officers on leave at El Paso was not a general policy. It’s unclear what security measures were in place at the Forrest City store on Monday.

Copyright © 2020 by the Associated Press. All rights reserved.

.