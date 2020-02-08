Arkush Hub: Are there answers to bears’ questions out of season in public? | National sport

There is little discussion about what the bears most urgently need to be able to return to the playoffs in 2020, or there are even major disagreements about what comes first, second, third, or fourth.

If the bears can make up for Tight End, Left Tackle, Safety, and Right Guard in the off-season, the only excuse for the lack of playoffs is the poor performance of Mitch Trubisky, Matt Nagy, or both.

Although we know that Trubisky and Nagy are the biggest wilds, they can only reach their upper limits once the other four positions are fixed.

With 52 players currently under contract, the bears will be between $ 12.85 million and $ 13.35 million below the salary limit as soon as Kyle Long’s pension papers are submitted or released.

With no losses, they can easily renew or repeat some contracts – Allen Robinson and Leonard Floyd are prime examples – to make at least another $ 10 million in space, and should include players like Prince Amukamara ($ 9 million) and Taylor Gabriel ($ 4.5 million) win), the bears could have up to $ 35 million more to play with.

The whole point is that the bears can probably afford a large, free agency contract and three or four mid-level contracts.

Your tight end problems are with both the “Y” position and the “U”.

However, the reality is that a healthy Trey Burton – with a cap of $ 8.5 million but $ 7.5 million in dead space – can’t get anywhere and was much better than average in 2018.

Jesper Horsted is a proven receiver who can probably learn to block well enough to be a factor in the league.

Then there’s Dax Raymond, who was on the training team in 2019, but has promises as “Y” or “U” – though more like “Y”.

A healthy hunter, Henry or Austin Hooper, could be the player the bears are investing in as the only major free agent deal, but Henry’s injury history is worrying.

The reality is that the bears only need a close end, but it must be their # 1 close end, and there isn’t a single one in the draft screaming novice starters at the “Y”.

Conversely, drawing offensive lineman is a great year and a poor year to look for as a freelance agency.

Brandon Scherff would be an immediate, huge improvement to the Bears line, but it will be very expensive. The bears cannot sign Scherff, Henry or Hooper.

Joe Thuney might also be wary, but might not be worth the price with the bear cap situation.

The questions to Pace: is Rashaad Coward or Alex Bars the answer to the question, or should Bars compete with Charles Leno on the left?

Since Anthony Castonzo is likely to either retire or stay in Indianapolis, Pace won’t find an answer to his problem – other than an old Andrew Whitworth or Jason Peters – and trading with Trent Williams from Washington now seems less likely to be responsible for Ron Rivera now.

Is Coward, Bars, or both a good NFL offensive lineman?

The bears are unlikely to re-sign Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, which means Eddie Jackson is the only security that’s still on the list.

There is talent in the draft and free agency, but last year Stephen Denmark was already in the seventh round of the draft pick, the WR-CB weighing 6: 3 and weighing 215 pounds, converted to sheer folly, based on training numbers, or can the child play defense?

When I’m pace, I spend the whole of spring and summer figuring out whether Denmark has an attack mode because to me it looks a lot more like security than a corner.

Although I didn’t mention it in the linebacker, Roquan Smith is the only one the bears have under contract unless Joel Iyiegbuniwe can play.

We have not seen any signs that “Iggy” can contribute to defense. If he does not have enough space for the bear cap, this must also be assigned in the linebacker.

Horsted, Raymond, Coward, Bars, Denmark and Iyiegbuniwe are the young men who may have the key to what the bears will do next.

The question is, how much better can they be?

Visit ProFootballWeekly.com | Show latest E-Edition