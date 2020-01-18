Arkush Hub: Do Bears Train Changes For Good or Bad? | National sport

Okay, the bears did more than a little bit of housework, the offensive side of the bears’ coaching staff was almost completely rebuilt.

Now the question that Bears Nation wants to answer: Did Matt Nagy understand this correctly or did he fail to address the real problems that led his offense to make a big step back in 2019?

Let’s start here: Nagy undertook this conversion with a handicap of his own design. None of the hottest young attacking minds who focused on paving the way to an NFL head coach wanted to prioritize a coordinator position in which they were not responsible for the game, and a head coach who apparently keeps his offense under control and allows his defensive coaches to appear unattended walk around.

This is not to say that league head coaches have never mentioned their own criminal or defense measures.

But if you’re, for example, Pat Shurmur or maybe Jason Garrett, you’ll come to Chicago to work with limited freedom and responsibility and get little credit if you succeed, and most of the blame if you don’t do or do you take on this job in Denver, where Vic Fangio will give you total control over the crime?

Once understood, the trainers gathered by Nagy appear to be a quality, if not a blockbuster group, based on their resumes and past experience.

Despite the fear of some fans, it doesn’t matter that Bill Lazor, Juan Castillo, and Clancy Barone weren’t in the league last year because of a one-year hiatus.

The tone we get from haters and the ignorant that the bears couldn’t even hire coaches who were good enough to be in the league last season is at best uninformed.

It is by no means uncommon for very good football coaches to leave the league for a season either at choice or more often due to the time when they leave their last job and the hiring cycle at that time.

For example, I don’t know that this is true, but it is possible that John DeFilippo and the Jaguars had agreed to separate a few days earlier. It is possible that he would have been the offensive coordinator of the bears, and I am not sure that Lazor would be here at all.

Just a guess, but one that I hope will make the point clear.

Lazor is definitely a coach worth playing, and at this stage of his career he’s less likely to scrub at the level where his job will be working with Nagy than most.

Trainers cannot be held responsible for the talent they work with. Lazor doesn’t have Brady, Wilson or Mahomes in the squad, but he has coached the best seasons of the careers of Nick Foles, Ryan Tannehill and Andy Dalton.

While DeFilippo has never received a future Hall of Famer to work with, Kirk Cousins ​​had an outstanding season in Minnesota under his guidance in 2018 and he was not fired because the Vikings were unable to walk the ball. He got the goal because Mike Zimmer wanted to run it 75 percent of the time.

It’s also hard to imagine that anyone has had more to do with Gardner Minshew’s choice than DeFilippo in the past season.

Castillo is a known size and quality as he has coached some of the league’s better o-lines over 25 seasons. While Barone didn’t have all-pro talents most of his career, he played an important role in the turn. Basketball player Antonio Gates enters a future Hall of Famer in San Diego.

Only Nagy really knows to what extent Mark Helfrich, Harry Hiestand and Kevin Gilbride failed here on their own account and how much was due to the way he worked with them and the space he gave them to succeed his.

Now he has a new handpicked group and the ability to fix his own mistakes – provided they were part of the problem.

The coaching talent is here to do the job; whether wisdom is, remains to be seen.

