Arkush Hub: No shortage of bears and local connections in the NFL Conference Championship Sunday | National sport

There will be a lot of local connections for bear fans this Sunday that will be used in the NFL conference title games, which may give you extra interest depending on which part of the city or state you are from and you may be a little more difficult how the bears let these children leave the city.

Whether proximity, philosophy or chance, none of the remaining finalists in the league has more connections to Chicago than the Green Bay Packers.

Bryan Bulaga from Crystal Lake, Marian Central Catholic High School and the University of Iowa has been the starting signal for the Packers since the fifth game of his rookie season after the Packers named him 23rd overall in the 2010 draft.

Bulaga has never had a chance to become a bear since they made their first choice in Denver this year, the second of two they traded for Jay Cutler.

Dean Lowry starts on one of the five techniques for Green Bay and was included in the fourth round of the 2016 draft from Rockford and Northwestern.

The bears pulled Nick Kwiatkoski, Deon Bush and Deiondre Hall in the fourth round before Lowry and Jordan Howard 13 picks after Lowry drove to Green Bay.

Danny Vitale is the start defender of the Packers and was drafted into the sixth round of Wheaton Warrenville South in 2016 before also participating in Northwestern

WR Jake Kumerow (first cousin of Joey and Nick Bosa) comes from Bartlett, DT Tyler Lancaster from Plainfield and Northwestern and TE Robert Tonyan from McHenry.

Finally, you will also find the former bear Adrian Amos, who starts safe for the pack after a good season, but not one where he played up to the $ 9 million annual salary that she gave him last spring as a free agency paid.

On the other side of the field, the 49ers have an extremely significant relationship with Chicago: They start with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo from Rolling Meadows and Eastern Illinois, start with Tevin Coleman from Oak Forest, start with Guard Laken Tomlinson from Chicago and Lane Tech and secure themselves a close end Daniel Helm from Chatham, Illinois.

Some Bears fans were disappointed when the Patriots selected Garoppolo with the 62nd election in the 2014 draft because the Bears stayed with Jay Cutler and added Josh McCown to replace Jimmy Clausen, but most pre-draft analysis left Garoppolo in continue the third round.

The bears had given Kyle Fuller the 14th pick, so no complaints, but would the 51st pick have been better spent on Garoppolo than Ego Ferguson from the LSU?

Phil Emery was released eight months later.

Coleman is a player after whom I wished for bears in the 2015 draft, the first by Ryan Pace. Atlanta snapped him with the 73rd pick after the bears defeated Hroniss Grasu (now a raven) at 71 and RB Jeremy Langford at 106.

It would have been nice if Tomlinson, the rare Chicago Public League player, had reached the NFL to be a bear, especially this year with their problems on the right, but he was overwhelmed by the Lions in the first round ,

Of course, you will all be looking forward to Robbie Gould, Bear’s top goal scorer of all time, coming to his second Super Bowl, but how many of you remember Raheem Mostert, the Niners breakout star on the way back, in 2016 too Chicago bear were you going to san francisco

What could have been here?

The AFC game won’t be nearly as influenced by local talent or connections, but a pair of titans, Corey Davis (5th) and Adoree ‘Jackson (18th) come from Wheaton and East St. Louis and support Dennis’s offensive attack Kelly is from Chicago Heights

Like Mostert, Titan’s backup tight end MyCole Pruitt was a bear in 2016.

The sixth offensive player from Kansas City is currently newcomer Nick Allegretti from Frankfort, Illinois, and he is interesting because he is at least as promising as Rashaad Coward and Alex Bars, who played his college ball for Lovie Smith in Illinois and a player who Bears is scouting four spots ahead of Duke Shelley’s design with the 202nd pick in the sixth round last year.

