Arkush Hub: While Bears is fighting on the ground, Chicago’s favorite son is the most important running game for the NFC champions National Sports

MIAMI – The San Francisco 49ers’ connections to Chicago and the Bears are much deeper than Robbie Gould, Jimmy Garoppolo and Jimmie Ward.

The Chicago Public League high schools are one of the country’s major basketball factories, but they don’t produce many top football talents, let alone NFL players.

Laken Tomlinson, San Francisco’s left sentinel, grew up in Rogers Park in the same area as me – obviously a few decades earlier – and drove the high school L and buses to Lane Tech.

Tomlinson says he didn’t really notice that CPS didn’t produce many top NFL talents.

“I mean I can only speak to Lane Tech from my experience, me and Louis Trinca-Pasat. He played in Iowa and went on to play for the Rams.

“We have some good players, but you have to be successful in college, get good grades and then be lucky enough to get into the league.

“It’s difficult and you know that there is only a small percentage of players who make it to college from college, not just in Chicago.”

Tomlinson was the 28th choice in the first round of the 2015 design – which was held in Chicago – by the Detroit Lions. It was traded to the 49ers in 2017 and established itself as a key tooth in their offensive line and their devastating game on the ground.

“A couple of my friends are still living in Chicago. I keep trying to visit my mother, of course, and I still have cousins ​​who are there, ”says Tomlinson.

“I miss Chicago. I miss family. Chicago is a great place. I have a lot of good memories there. “

Tevin Coleman grew up in Oak Forest and was an all state running back and track star in Oak Forest before moving to Indiana.

“Yes, I am definitely a bear fan who has watched Devin Hester. You know what I say, do work and all these other people,” said Coleman earlier this week.

Although he didn’t seem to be particularly focused on it, he told me when I asked if the Bears were one of his admirers as a free agent last season after spending his first four NFL seasons as the Falcons’ fourth choice: “I don’t think so. The bears weren’t a team that turned to me. “

It was a bear decision that confused some after trading Jordan Howard and not moving in with David Montgomery.

Although Howard and Coleman were never together in Indiana, they have a strong connection.

“Jordan actually came to Indiana right after I left. He came from Birmingham right after I left, but when he got into the league we have some time to sort it out. He is a really great guy, a good guy and we have the same agent. “

The rising star Raheem Mostert closes the circle of 49ers-Bears connections and the RB situations of both teams.

He’s actually a Florida kid who played his college ball in Purdue. After the NFL quit with the Eagles, Dolphins, Ravens, Browns and Jets in 2015-16, Mostert became a bear in week 2 of the 2016 season.

“I remember entering this building and it is an incredible organization. I met incredible teammates with whom I speak to this day,” said Mostert.

“You went through some things on the ground and Jeremy Langford had just been injured and I remember Jordan Howard got up and did what he had to do and he did a great job.”

It wasn’t that the bears missed Mostert – he was a street free agent while Howard was drafted into round five and was on the way to an All Rookie Team Nod and Pro Bowl selection.

And Mostert certainly has no bad will towards the bears.

“We are all family members,” he said. “I still follow them today and I still speak to the boys on social media. We all still communicate and I tell them how proud I am of them and I appreciate them for being my friends and brothers. “

