Arlington, BCH play to a draw

ARLINGTON – For all people who want to know who has the lead between heavyweight Super 8 contenders BC High and Arlington this year, they have to wait a little longer.

Neither team was disappointed in a long-awaited matchup between the two nonleague enemies on Wednesday night in Ed Burns Arena, through a back and forth affair that ended in a 2-2 draw to reveal how close these teams are with their Super 8 title ambitions .

Twice the Eagles (10-3-3) withdrew, only for the Spy Ponders (11-1-3) to find a way to neutralize the leads. That included when the teams exchanged goals within two minutes in the last five minutes, ending an exciting game that saw Arlington’s success in special teams wiping out a large shot volume of BC High.

“It’s just two good high school hockey teams competing,” says Eagles head coach John Flaherty. “We probably had the better of the first (period), they had the better of the second, and it was probably even in the third. … Proud of our efforts in the third, wish we could have closed it a little better. But again, we just tied a very good hockey team. ”

While goalkeeper Nate Brennan of Spy Ponders (29 rescues) withstood a flare of shots from the Eagles (31-14 total shot advantage) with a 1-0 deficit early in the second period, Arlington finally found an attacking groove in a power play when Leonidas Piandes grabbed the puck from behind the net and sent it to Brendan Jones at the top of the left circle for a 1-1 draw. It was only the third shot-in-goal that the Spy Ponders produced in the first 19 minutes of the game, which also capitalized their only power-play.

Arlington then continued to win special teams when it killed a five-minute large slash penalty split between the end of the second and the start of the third period, leaving BC High barren on his two power play opportunities despite an abundance of promising shots.

In a draw, those special team games served a considerable impact.

“(BC High), they are the champions, you want to try playing with them,” said Arlington head coach John Messuri. “It could have gone in all directions. I think our penalty murder kept the game the same. If we hadn’t killed so well, we would probably have lost the game. Killing a major against them is pretty good. ”

It took until 4:08 am that the Eagles regained the lead, with Declan Joyce making a good move on an Arlington defender on the left to make an open shot that hit the crossbar for a 2-1 lead . Less than two minutes later, however, Dominic Laiosa dominated iron on a goal that hit an assist from Brendan Pigott to make it even better.

Joyce had the opportunity to hit again from the same spot shortly thereafter, but Brennan stopped the shot and returned a rebound attempt that did not gain much weight to maintain the draw.

“We are putting more shots on the net, that’s a little bit the story of our season,” Flaherty said. “We shoot teams two or three against one, but we walk away with a tie or matches with low scores. … (Brennan) was good. He is big and covers a lot of nets.”

Messuri added: “We kept pushing, I enjoyed our third period. … (Brennan) played solidly. He didn’t play Monday, he had the flu. It’s all about our team, so it’s a bit of a risky thing for him to get stuck there. ”

Even with the draw, Arlington and BC High stay warm while the regular season ends. The draw helps the Eagles to a 4-0-2 record since dropping three of four to Super 8 contenders, while the Spy Ponders keep the same record over their last six games to keep pace.