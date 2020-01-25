Arlington Heights crash leaves driver dead

A driver died in a Friday crash in Arlington Heights, in the north-west of the city.

A red SUV was heading north on Arlington Heights Road just before 4 p.m. when the driver tried to turn left on a yellow light onto Hintz Road, according to an Arlington Heights police statement. A south-facing yellow compact car drove straight through the intersection on the yellow light and hit the SUV when it was running.

The SUV driver did not respond on the spot, police said. Paramedics brought the driver to a hospital, but the person was declared dead.

Cook County police and medical investigators have not released the age, gender or identity of the driver.

The crash caused “significant damage” to both vehicles, police said. The driver of the yellow car was checked on the spot by paramedics, but was not taken to a hospital. There were no passengers in both vehicles and no other injuries were reported.

The intersection of the Hintz and Arlington Heights roads was partially closed for investigation until 9.30 pm, police said.

The Major Case Assistance Team and the Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team assist with the investigation.