Arlington Heights Highway reopened between Rand and Dundee

Arlington Heights Highway in between Dundee and Rand roads has reopened to targeted visitors, in accordance to the Arlington Heights Police Office.

As of 5:30 p.m. Saturday, law enforcement exercise that permit to the road closure in Arlington Heights appeared to be winding down.

















































There were being unconfirmed studies of a standoff with a matter, who was claimed to be armed, inside a home on the 2400 block of North Evergreen Avenue soon after a property invasion. Particular police models were being mobilized.

Two NIPAS armored automobiles had been noticed in front of the house along with an ambulance and many officers wearing camouflaged uniforms. Extra NIPAS cars ended up in the center of Arlington Heights Road in addition to dozens of other police motor vehicles together with quite a few law enforcement SUVs.

Arlington Heights law enforcement officer Daniel Halter stated no statement was immediately available on the situation, but 1 may perhaps be provided later on.

For the duration of the documented standoff he explained people need to avoid the region all around Waverly Push and North Evergreen Avenue, which is south of the Chicago Futabakai Japanese College on the west aspect of Arlington Heights Road in Arlington Heights.

• Daily Herald Photographer Joe Lewnard contributed.
















































