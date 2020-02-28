Arlington police just take 2 modest dogs to protection minutes just after remaining thrown – Up Information Details Dallas / Fort Worth

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington police rescued a pair of canines on Thursday evening soon after remaining pointed out by a pair of girls who witnessed a driver toss the dogs before using off.

It happened at the intersection of Middle and Bardin.

Dogs have collars but have no identification.

Canine rescued by Arlington Police (credit history: Arlington Police).

Arlington law enforcement reported they gave them some of their individual treats to get them off the road and up to the back of a police cruise.

Canines will be readily available for adoption before long at Animal Companies.

Rescued puppy and Arlington police officer (credit rating: Arlington Police).

"If you have any data on who still left the dogs, we would like to hear from you," Arlington law enforcement mentioned on their Fb web site Thursday night time.