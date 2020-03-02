arlington-rides-speedy-get-started-to-prime-st.-john’s-prep,-3-one

STONEHAM — Best-rated Arlington scored three straight initially interval ambitions and never ever seemed back again, heading on to defeat fourth-seeded St. John’s Prep, three-one, in spherical two of the Super Eight match at Stoneham Arena.

The Spy Ponders go on to perform Pope Francis on Saturday, when the Eagles go to the a person-reduction bracket to consider on Catholic Memorial on Wednesday.

Arlington (18-1-4) arrived traveling out of the gates, opening the scoring 8: 25 into the very first when Brendan Pigott collected a free puck at the still left write-up and deposited a backhander beneath the bar to make it 1-.

Just 2: 09 later on, James Santagati (target, assist) spun to his forehand ripping a minimal wrist shot from the significant slot labelled just inside the left article.

Arlington created it 3- on the power perform with just 47 seconds remaining in the period of time, as senior Brendan Jones unleashed a lower, difficult slap shot from the issue through a sea of bodies in entrance that discovered it is way to the again of the internet.

“We may perhaps have witnessed some issues where we needed the pucks to go,” explained Arlington head mentor John Messuri. “We bought some shots from some very very good spots.”

Five unique Arlington seniors combine for six details (a few plans and 3 assists) in the very first time period alone.

The Spy Ponders took a five-moment major elbowing penalty 8: 43 into the 2nd, and St. John’s Prep (12-five-five) cashed in 1: 24 into the ability participate in as Edward Malolepszy spun from powering the goal in advance of roofing a shot shorter side to lower the deficit to three-one.

Arlington’s defense and goaltending took around from there, shutting the Eagles down the relaxation of the way, in big element many thanks to senior goaltender Nathan Brennan turned apart 12 3rd interval shots and 31 overall.

“They’re a weighty crew and grind challenging, we knew it was heading to consider the complete sport to gain,” Messuri explained. “We really do not give up a whole lot of goals…We test to play good staff protection, which is our foundation and we go from there.”