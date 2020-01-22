Armani combines strict tailoring with bright colors for the Paris show | Life

A model presents a creation by designer Giorgio Armani as part of his haute couture spring / summer 2020 collection for the fashion house Giorgio Armani Prive in Paris, France, January 21, 2020. – Reuters pic

PARIS, June 30 / PRNewswire / – Italian designer Giorgio Armani has remained true to the haute couture collection he launched yesterday in Paris with his distinctive tailoring concept.

According to the buttoned-down appearance of the show, it took place in a former bank building, which is a strong contrast to the whimsical herb garden that had been recreated for the Chanel show a few hours earlier.

For his haute couture brand Armani Prive, the designer showed pantsuits and dresses that were about straight lines and box-shaped shapes – accentuated by the angular hairstyles of the models on the catwalk.

But the sober, structured lines were acidified by lush silk fabrics and bright colors. Magenta paired with cobalt blue was a recurring theme.

There was at least one mood concession for the tailor: an otherwise tight-fitting dress with a large translucent petal that jumped out of the belt and covered the front of the dress up to the model’s face. – Reuters