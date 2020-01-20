Armed arms rights call for protest in Virginia about democratic legislation

Thousands of gun rights activists from around the country gathered peacefully in the Virginia Capitol on Monday to protest against plans by state democratic leaders to approve arms control legislation – a movement that has become a major flashpoint in the national debate on armed violence.

The size of the crowd and the expected participation of white supremacists and marginal militia groups raised fears that the state could see a repeat of the violence that exploded in Charlottesville in 2017. But the Richmond meeting ended at noon and the mood was largely festive when the attendees – many with military-style rifles – took to the streets and “VS!” and waving signs that denounce the Ralph Northam democratic government.

“I think this is great. This is just like the Super Bowl for the second amendment here,” said P.J. Hudson, a truck driver from Richmond who had an AR-15 rifle just outside of Capitol Square. He was one of the few black rally visitors in the crowd who was mostly white and male, and was often stopped and asked to pose for photos with his “Black Guns Matter” sweatshirt.

According to the authorities, an estimated 22,000 people were present who said that a woman was arrested for a crime for wearing a mask in public.

The protesters came out despite the cold temperature to send a message to the lawmakers, they said.

“The government is not leading us, we are leading the government,” said Kem Regik, a 20-year-old private security officer from northern Virginia who brought a white flag with a gun image: “Come and take it.”

People line up outside the capital with flags with the so-called Betsy Ross flag. (Julie Cortez / The Associated Press)

Northam was a particular point of attention from the wrath of the protesters. A poster showed his face on top of Adolf Hitler’s body.

Many of the demonstrators wore camouflage. Some waved flags of support to President Donald Trump.

Trump weighed Monday with support: “The Democratic Party in the Great Commonwealth of Virginia is working hard to take away your 2nd amendment rights,” he tweeted. “This is just the beginning. Don’t let it happen, VOTE REPUBLICAN in 2020!”

But state democratic legislators – including House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn and Senate leader Dick Saslaw – said the rally would not affect their plans to implement arms control measures, including universal background checks and a single-gun purchase – limit of one month.

Democrats say that tightening Virginia’s arms laws will make communities safer and help prevent mass shootings like last year in Virginia Beach, where a dozen people were killed in a municipal building.

“I was willing to see many more people show up than actually, and I think it’s an indication that much of this rhetoric is fair,” Del said. Chris Hurst, an arms control champion whose TV journalist friend was killed in a shooting in 2015.

The Virginia State Police, the Virginia Capitol Police and the Richmond Police were strongly present, with officers working on roofs, others patrolling cars and bicycles.

“Weapons are a way of life”

Authorities wanted to prevent a repeat of the violence that broke out in Charlottesville during one of the largest gatherings of white supremacists and other extreme right-wing groups in a decade. Participants argued with counter-protesters, and an overt white supremacist drove his car into a crowd, killed a woman, and injured dozens of others. Law enforcement officials were confronted with devastating criticism of what both the white supremacist groups and the anti-racist demonstrators said as a passive response.

On Monday, employees of the Southern Poverty Law Center attended the meeting and identified members of militias, including the Oath Keepers and Three Percenters, as well as the League of the South, according to outreach director Lecia Brooks. The League of the South, which designates a hate group in the center, argues for southern separation.

Unlike Charlottesville, there was little talk of counter-protesters who challenged arms rights activists.

Virginia State police officers were in force when officials tried to prevent the chaotic scenes that took place during the Unite the Right meeting in Charlottesville, Va., In August 2017. (Sylvia Thomson / CBC)

The police restricted access to Capitol Square to only one entrance and a long line formed to get into the rally zone.

Protesters also filled the corridors of the building that houses the offices of lawmakers. A couple, Jared and Marie March, traveled from Floyd County, more than three hours west of Richmond, to meet lawmakers.

“Weapons are a way of life where we live,” said Marie March, who was worried about a proposed red flag law that, according to her citizens, could dispose of their weapons because of “subjective criteria”. A proposal to set up universal background checks amounted to “more Big Brother,” she said. “We just feel that we have to push the government back to their rightful place.”

Monday’s meeting was organized by an influential grassroots arms rights group, the Virginia Citizens Defense League. The group holds an annual Lobby Day meeting in the capital on Martin Luther King Day, usually a low-key event with a few hundred gun lovers listening to speeches from a handful of ambitious Republican lawmakers.

But this year’s event was unprecedented. Second groups of amendments have identified the state as a meeting point for the fight against what they see as a national erosion of arms rights.

Rally coincided with Martin Luther King Jr. vacation

The kickback against proposed new arms restrictions began immediately after Democrats won majorities in both the Senate and the House of Representatives in November, with a large part of the opposition focused on a proposed ban on assault weapons. More than 100 places have since adopted measures explaining support for the second amendment.

Erich Pratt, senior vice president of Gun Owners of America, said voters should replace the Democrats who control the Virginia government.

“We must throw the beggars away. We must clean the house in the next election,” he told the crowd.

House republican leader Todd Gilbert complimented the behavior of the rally visitors and said that democrats should learn a lesson from them.

“The law-abiding gun owners present today are the ones who suffer from their anti-gun proposals, with little or no impact on crime or criminals,” he said in a statement.

Defenders of gun rights demonstrate on Monday morning in front of the Capitol. Officials said the first hours passed without arrest. (Steve Helber / The Associated Press)

The meeting coincided with the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, which is typically an opportunity for ordinary citizens to work a day off to lobby their legislators. The threat of violence, however, largely kept other groups away from the capital, including arms management groups that have an annual vigilance for victims of arms abuse.

When that event was canceled, March students decided for Our Lives, the movement launched after 17 at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., In 2018, to do something.

A group of about 15 students and a high school student slept one night in the offices of two democratic legislators to ensure that they could reach the capital safely. The legislators, Hurst and Del. Dan Helmer – who sponsors a bill that would prevent the National Rifle Association from operating an indoor gun series at its headquarters – also camped.

Michael McCabe, a 17-year-old high school student from northern Virginia, said he was there to underline the “moral urgency” that a generation felt “too much affected” by gun violence.

“Our main goal is not to communicate with extremists today,” McCabe said. “We are really here to be present in the legislature to make our voices heard.”