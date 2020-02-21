[armed-carjackers-steal-jeep-soon-after-river-north-crash]

Two people stole a man’s Jeep at gunpoint Thursday immediately after rear-ending it in River North.

The white 2014 Jeep SRT was stopped at a mild about 11 p.m. in the 300 block of West Ontario Street when it was rear-finished by a darkish-brown Volvo, Chicago law enforcement stated.

When the Jeep’s driver, a 42-12 months-old male, stepped out to look at for problems, two people in ski masks got out of the Volvo and pointed a gun at him, police claimed. 1 climbed into the Jeep and drove off, while the other went again to the Volvo and fled.

No injuries have been reported, police explained.

No a single is in custody as Location Central detectives look into.

