Armed deadlock in Hingham ends peacefully after the man shoots at the SWAT team

A Hingham man who, according to the police, had shot several times at an armored SWAT vehicle and caused a multi-hour stalemate with authorities was taken into custody without anyone being injured, police said Saturday afternoon.

“I came out of my apartment this morning to go to the gym and saw a SWAT team in the hallway. It was quite shocking, “said Chris Flanagan, who was evacuated from the Avalon in the Hingham Shipyard apartment complex, where the stalemate took place.” I moved to this area because you would think something like this is not happening here. “

HINGHAM, MA – JAN 24: Residents evacuate their homes near the scene from a distance between police and a person in 111 HMS Fitzroy Drive January 24, 2020 in HINGHAM, Massachusetts. (Staff photo by Chris Christo / MediaNews Group / Boston Herald)

Officers responded to the shooter apartment at 7 in the morning for a report of a domestic dispute, according to Hingham Police Sgt. Steven Dearth. When they arrived on the scene, they discovered that a man in the house had a gun and called in help from SWAT.

Hingham police address the media after a barricaded shooting incident. https://t.co/WrlqcQmV7J

– Stefan Geller (@StefanGeller) January 25, 2020

Dearth said hundreds of neighbors had been evacuated from their homes and a reverse 911 call was sent to residents in the Hingham Shipyard area, advising them to hide in their place and stay away from windows.

“At first I thought it was an exercise or they practiced something,” said Leslie Farina, who lives in the building next to the suspect. “When I discovered that it was a shooting situation, I felt that we take our safety for granted.”

There were two other people in the house when the call came in, Dearth said, one of them making it when agents first arrived on site and the other who was safely removed with the help of SWAT.

After negotiating three to four hours by telephone with the barricaded person, Dearth said the suspect left the house around 12.30. and surrendered to the police without incident. Nobody was injured.

HINGHAM, MA – JAN 24: Law enforcement enters a vehicle near the scene of a distance between police and a person on 111 HMS Fitzroy Drive January 24, 2020 in HINGHAM, Massachusetts. (Staff photo by Chris Christo / MediaNews Group / Boston Herald)

“We’ve got the suspect in custody, he’s at the police station that’s being booked. We can’t release any charges, it’s still part of the investigation,” Dearth said.

Dearth did not say what type of firearm the shooter used and said the police did not fire any shots during the incident.