Armed Forces: Armoured motor vehicles deployed only for teaching applications | Malaysia

Chief of Defence Power Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang stressed that the movie which went viral did not provide an precise information and he thought of it phony information. — Photo by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 ― Main of Defence Power Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang right now defined that the deployment of armoured automobiles on certain streets, as viralled on social media, is in fact for schooling uses and not for getting over the present situation in the state.

He stressed that the movie which went viral did not provide an exact facts and he viewed as it pretend news.

“All events, primarily the irresponsible types, are encouraged to halt sharing the online video immediately,” he said in a assertion these days.

Affendi clarified that the deployment of armoured automobiles was truly for training purposes and ended up requested to return to their respective camps as per the Motion Management Order (MCO).

He explained the MAF top rated brass made the decision that specific matters similar to functions, education and classes, workout, administration and logistics wanted to be refined based on the MCO.

“As these kinds of, matters with regards to military schooling are quickly shelved. Nevertheless, issues involving operations to safeguard the protection and sovereignty of the place will keep on as usual,” he explained.

He advised absolutely everyone not to be quickly influenced by information which can lead to concern and panic between the men and women. ― Bernama