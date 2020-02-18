[armed-gentlemen-in-army-fatigues-kill-22-in-cameroon-village]

Map finding the village of Ntumbaw in Cameroon in which up to 22 villagers have been killed such as 14 small children, in an assault, according to the United Nations. — AFP map

DOUALA, Feb 18 — Gunmen in army fatigues and masks have killed 22 persons in a village at the coronary heart of a separatist insurgency in western Cameroon, taking pictures gals and young children and burning some others in their homes, the United Nations explained yesterday.

Cameroon’s military has given that 2017 been combating English-speaking militias in search of to form a breakaway condition termed Ambazonia amid the cocoa farms and forests of west Cameroon. As fighting has intensified, so have abuses by both sides, witnesses and legal rights groups say.

The battling is the gravest threat to balance in the oil- and cocoa-generating state considering that President Paul Biya took ability approximately 40 several years back.

It was not yet very clear who was dependable for Friday’s assault in Ntumbo in the northwest area of Cameroon close to the Nigerian border. In a statement, separatists blamed the army. In its possess the statement, the military denied wrongdoing.

Survivors “were very stunned and traumatised. Folks just left their houses and left almost everything driving,” explained James Nunan, an formal with the UN humanitarian coordination company OCHA that executed interviews with witnesses and survivors.

Nunan said that 14 of the dead were being youngsters, some of whom ended up under five. At least 600 individuals fled, he explained.

The form of attack, with people today remaining burned alive and shot, echoes other raids that witnesses explained to Reuters were being committed by the military services. The military has denied involvement in these raids.

The government claimed yesterday that its soldiers had been on a reconnaissance mission in Ntumbo when they ended up attacked. The fighting that followed induced quite a few fuel containers to explode and set close by properties ablaze, it reported, killing 5 civilians.

“In light-weight of the methodically and professionally cross-checked information, it is merely an incident, collateral damage of the functions to restore protection in the area,” the governing administration said in a statement.

The separatists reported at minimum 35 civilians have been killed in what they identified as a “violation of the human legal rights of the Ambazonian individuals.”

Conflict involving Cameroon’s army and English-talking militias started following the government cracked down violently on tranquil protesters by lawyers and academics in 2016 complaining of staying marginalised by the French-speaking vast majority.

Violence spiked once again in the run-up to parliamentary elections on February 9, legal rights groups claimed, which includes the burning of properties.

Almost 8,000 Cameroon refugees fled to jap and southern Nigeria in the first two months of February, the United Nations refugee agency mentioned, including to the a lot more than half a million folks who have by now left. — Reuters