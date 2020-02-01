Armed men, some masked, Swarm KY Capitol for the 2nd rally of amendments

On Friday, Kentucky gun owners presented themselves armed at the State Capitol in Frankfort, rallying for gun rights and protesting a “red flag” bill and other potential limits d guns in the state.

The group “We Are KY Gun Owners” organized the rally, reported the Louisville Courier-Journal, and the event included speeches by representative Thomas Massie (R-KY) as well as Dick Heller, the complainant in the Washington case, DC Weapons Ban, District of Columbia v. Heller, which the Supreme Court finally decided in favor of Heller.

The strangest thing about guns in the Kentucky Capitol: if you have one, you are told to walk around the metal detector. Others have to go through and get lost. pic.twitter.com/Oqxl9hvl0I

– Joe Gerth (@Joe_Gerth) January 31, 2020

Previous gun rallies in the state capitol building have revealed a loophole in gun rules, said the Courier-Journal: umbrellas and sticks are prohibited, but not allowed. guns.

Photographer Bryan Woolston was on hand for the event. See her photos for Getty, below:

FRANKFORT, KY – JANUARY 31: Firearms rights activists carrying semi-automatic firearms sign the visitor log in the office of Governor Andy Beshears at the Capitol Building January 31, 2020 in Frankfort, Kentucky. Lawyers from across the state gathered at the Kentucky Capitol to support the second amendment. The rally will include speeches by Representative Thomas Massie (R-KY) and former Washington, D.C. special police officer Dick Heller. (Photo by Bryan Woolston / Getty Images) FRANKFORT, KY – JANUARY 31: Firearms rights activists carrying semi-automatic firearms pose for a photo in the Capitol Building January 31, 2020 in Frankfort, Kentucky. Lawyers from across the state gathered at the Kentucky Capitol to support the second amendment. The rally will include speeches by Representative Thomas Massie (R-KY) and former Washington, D.C. special police officer Dick Heller. 