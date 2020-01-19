Armed police arrest two men after alleged theft from East Ham

Two men were arrested in East London after their car was stopped by the police.

Met police successfully arrested the two suspects after police stopped the vehicle at Barking Road, at the junction with Ernald Road, at 1:10 p.m. Sunday, January 19.

The arrest follows an allegation of theft, which the police are further investigating.

In a video of the scene circulating online, and watched by MyLondon, an armed officer can clearly be seen standing in the middle of the road warning people to back up while holding a gun. There seemed to be a group of people standing on one side of the road.

Transport for London tweeted a message informing passengers of a bus hijacking due to the incident.

He said: “Diversion – Route 5 is bypassed due to an emergency service incident in East Ham. Buses to Canning Town are diverted via High Street South, Lonsdale Avenue and Boundary Road.”

A Met police spokesperson said: “On Sunday, January 19, around 1:10 p.m., the police stopped a vehicle on Barking Road, at the junction with Ernald Road, E6.

“Two men – without further details – were arrested on suspicion of theft.

“Investigations into the circumstances are continuing.”

.