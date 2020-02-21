A benefit retail store was robbed at gunpoint Friday in the West Loop.

The male suspect pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded that he open the sign up at two: 58 a.m. within the retail store in the 500 block of West Lake Street, according to Chicago police.

Police did not specify which small business was robbed, but a 7-Eleven is found in that block at 567 W. Lake St.

The suspect ran out of the retailer with an unspecified amount of money of dollars and cigarettes, police said. He acquired into the passenger side of a white SUV, which drove off in an mysterious path.

The clerk was not able to see the SUV’s driver, police mentioned. No accidents were described.

No a single is in custody as Region Central detectives investigate.

Read much more on crime, and keep track of the city’s homicides.