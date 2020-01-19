Armed robberies in Oakland reported blocks apart: police

Two armed robberies were reported blocks apart this month in Oakland on the south side.

In both cases, two to three suspects approached lonely victims and showed a black or silver semi-automatic pistol, the Chicago police said. They stole property and fled.

In one incident, the suspects drove away in a blue Oldsmobile Intrigue.

The first robbery took place at 6 p.m. January 11 in the 700 block of East 38th Street, police said. The other happened at 3 p.m. January 17 in the 700 block of East 38th Place.

The suspects in one case were a group of three people, the police said. One of them had long dreadlocks and a tattoo above the right eye.

Two men were described in the other incident. One was 6-foot-2, 170 pounds and was wearing a black cap and black hoodie.

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.

