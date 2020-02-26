armed-robberies-noted-in-austin:-police

Two armed robberies ended up reported in February in Austin on the West Side.

In just about every incident, two males in a black sedan tactic victims from powering, flash a gun and need their assets, Chicago law enforcement said in a local community warn.

The robberies took place about seven p.m. Feb. 14 in the 1300 block of North Lockwood Avenue and about 6 p.m. Feb. 16 in the 4900 block of West Crystal Street, police claimed.

Any individual with facts is requested to call Space North detectives at 312-744-8263.

