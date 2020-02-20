[armed-robberies-reported-on-in-close-proximity-to-north-side,-lincoln-park:-law-enforcement]

Chicago police are warning people of four armed robberies noted in January and February on the Near North Side and in Lincoln Park.
In every single incident, two males flashed a blue steel gun and took dollars and other products, in accordance to a neighborhood alert from Chicago law enforcement.
The robberies transpired:
- Jan. 14 in the 600 block of North State Street
- Jan. 20 in the 700 block of North Wabash Avenue
- Jan. 28 in the 1600 block of North Halsted Avenue and
- Feb. eight in the 500 block of North Dearborn Street.
Any individual with information and facts is asked to contact Place Central detectives at 312-747-8380.