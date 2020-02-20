[armed-robberies-reported-on-in-close-proximity-to-north-side,-lincoln-park:-law-enforcement]

4 armed robberies have been reported in January and February on the In close proximity to North Aspect and in Lincoln Park. Solar-Periods file picture

Chicago police are warning people of four armed robberies noted in January and February on the Near North Side and in Lincoln Park.

In every single incident, two males flashed a blue steel gun and took dollars and other products, in accordance to a neighborhood alert from Chicago law enforcement.

The robberies transpired:

Jan. 14 in the 600 block of North State Street

Jan. 20 in the 700 block of North Wabash Avenue

Jan. 28 in the 1600 block of North Halsted Avenue and

Feb. eight in the 500 block of North Dearborn Street.

Any individual with information and facts is asked to contact Place Central detectives at 312-747-8380.