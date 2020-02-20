[armed-robberies-reported-on-the-in-close-proximity-to-north-facet,-lincoln-park:-law-enforcement]

Chicago police are warning inhabitants of four armed robberies described in January and February on the Around North Aspect and in Lincoln Park.

In every incident, two males strategy victims, flash a blue steel gun and demanded their assets and income, according to a community notify from Chicago law enforcement.

The robberies occurred:

Jan. 14 in the 600 block of North Condition Avenue

Jan. 20 in the 700 block of North Wabash Avenue

Jan. 28 in the 1600 block of North Halsted Road and

Feb. 8 in the 500 block of North Dearborn Avenue.

Everyone with information is requested to get hold of Place Central detectives at 312-747-8380.