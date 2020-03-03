armed-robbers-goal-people-in-east-garfield-park,-lawndale

Law enforcement are warning residents of armed robberies documented past thirty day period in East Garfield Park and Lawndale on the West Facet.

Both equally robberies transpired Feb. 21, Chicago law enforcement said. The suspects pulled up to somebody in a black Jeep Grand Cherokee, received out and robbed them at gunpoint.

The robberies occurred:

At 8: 30 p.m. in the 3000 block of West Jackson Boulevard and

In between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. in the 100 block of South Campbell Avenue.

The suspects are explained as males 17 to 30-many years-outdated, standing 5-foot-5 to five-foot-nine and weighing 140 to 170 lbs, police explained.

Any one with info is asked to call Space North detectives at 312-744-8263.

