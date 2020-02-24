armed-robbers-hit-victims-with-gun-in-englewood:-police

Law enforcement are warning citizens about a pair of armed robberies very last week in Englewood on the South Facet.

In each and every situation, one particular or two men approached a target, strike them with a gun and took cellphones and wallets, in accordance to a community notify from Chicago police.

A single hold-up transpired about noon Feb. 20 in the 6800 block of South Throop Street, police stated. The other occurred about 4 a.m. Feb. 22 in the 6800 block of South Ada Street.

The suspects have been described as guys in between 20 and 30 several years aged, standing five-foot-eight to six-foot-two and weighing 160 to 200 kilos, in accordance to law enforcement. At least 1 wore a black ski mask.

Any person with information is questioned to call Location South detectives at 312-747-8273.

