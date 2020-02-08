Armed robbery of the Egyptian restaurant Fel Fella Torrensville Adelaide

The people who ate dinner were scared when three armed men stormed a popular Egyptian restaurant in the west of Adelaide last night.

CCTV footage shows the masked men entering the Fel Fella restaurant on Henley’s Beach Road in Torrensville just before 10 p.m.

Armed with hammers and metal bars, they began to smash the place before the owners drove them empty-handed.

According to the police, a man was also injured with one of the metal weapons during the ordeal.

“You are a good family, good people,” Tony, the restaurant’s host, told 9News.

“He (the owner) just told me they were after money and he thought it was just a robbery and then they smashed everything and left.”

An investigation is ongoing, but the police have yet to catch the perpetrators and are asking everyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers at 1800 333 000.