[ARMORED SAINT Guitarist JEFF DUNCAN To Launch New Solo Album ‘Wanderlust’ In April]

ARMORED SAINT and ODIN guitarist Jeff Duncan will launch the physical model of his debut solo LP, “Wanderlust”, in April on EMP Label Team, the label founded by MEGADETH bassist David Ellefson. Launched digitally in late 2019 by WARRANT‘s Erik Turner and Jerry Dixon on their Downboys label, the bodily launch will hit merchants April 24 on CD, with a limited-version vinyl release in July.

Manufactured by Jason Constantine and Jeff Duncan, and mixed by Jason Constantine, “Wanderlust” is 11 tracks of powerhouse progressive, instrumental really hard rock, absolutely sure to delight enthusiasts of guitar shred albums. that includes a guest appearance by ARMORED SAINT bassist Joey Vera on the track “Mr. Allen”.

Duncan formed legendary Los Angeles steel outfit ODIN as a teen in the early ’80s with his brother Shawn Duncan, vocalist Randy O and bassist Aaron Samson, ahead of joining ARMORED SAINT in 1989, doing on the albums “Image Of Salvation”, “Revelation”, “Nod To The Old Faculty”, “La Raza”, “Gain Fingers Down” and the 2017 stay release “Carpe Noctem”, as nicely as their forthcoming studio album, owing out in 2020. Due to the fact the mid-’90s, Duncan also performs in really hard rock act DC4 with brothers Shawn and Matt Duncan, and guitarist Rowan Robertson (ex-DIO).

Suggests Duncan: “I have constantly needed to do a document like this and I am so thrilled that it has become a actuality. I have had a exclusive relationship with the guitar most of my existence, so building a report absolutely making use of the guitar as a form of expression is a aspiration arrive real. I am also really energized to release the bodily with EMP as I have acknowledged Dave Ellefson for several decades and Thom Hazaert has been enormously supportive. I hope everybody enjoys ‘Wanderlust’.”

States EMP‘s Thom Hazaert: “Becoming a huge lover of equally ODIN and ARMORED SAINT, I consider Jeff Duncan is one of the biggest guitar gamers on the world. And currently being in a position to forge a exceptional partnership with our pals Jerry and Erik from WARRANT, for them to launch the album digitally, when releasing the bodily versions on EMP, was incredibly fascinating.

“As a label, we’re nonetheless extremely fully commited to the bodily item, and partnering with artists and providers we believe in. And on ‘Wanderlust’, we acquired to do both.”

Ellefson provides: “I have a lengthy, fantastic relationship with ARMORED SAINT, undertaking quite a few times over the many years with them, together with past year on the Megacruise, and with John Bush, both of those in Steel ALLEGIANCE and on my solo materials. So, when Jeff arrived to us with his solo release, naturally it was a no-brainer. He is an incredible guitar player, and manufactured an incredible guitar record. And to associate with the WARRANT fellas, who are pricey pals for several several years, was just an added bonus.”

Observe listing:

01. The Human body Electric

02. Siempre Tu

03. Evel Knievel

04. Wanderlust

05. Mr. Allen

06. Montana Road

07. Advertisement Astra

08. Niha

09. Gingerland

10. Nedlah

11. Rest Walk

Impression courtesy of The Steel Voice