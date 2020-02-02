ARMY can’t get enough of BTS’s ‘Ego’ trailer: here are some of the best reaction tweets

BTS J-Hope has just released a new epic trailer back for “Map of the Soul: 7”, and the fans are shaken!

BTS usually prepares for the release of a new album by deleting a solo track and a clip with one of the members, with the song later included in the album as an intro. However, they made a difference this time by releasing not one, but two solo tracks from their upcoming album: after Suga wowed fans with his powerful return trailer “Interlude: Shadow” last month, J-Hope has now added excitement with a captivating new video for “Outro: Ego”.

Even before the trailer came back on February 3 at midnight KST, ARMY took control of Twitter by adopting the hashtags #EgoIsComing and #EGOComebackTrailer at # 1 and # 2 in the world as they waited looking forward to the new track. And once the video fell at midnight, they continued to completely dominate the list of global Twitter trends with hashtags and phrases related to “Ego”, including #EgoIsHere, “Hoseok”, “Hobi”, # EgoByJhope and #CheckYourEgo, among others.

The exhilarating J-Hope “Ego” trailer surprised fans with its stark contrast to BTS “Black Swan” pre-release track and January’s darker and darker trailer for Suga – and they were there for that.

This album is going to be so crazy. I think of the shadow of Yoongi and the darkness of Black Swan. Fast forward to this Outro and how he is thoughtful and optimistic. What a journey @BTS_twt is about to take us all. What a journey! #EGOComebackTrailer

– Rafranz ⁷ (@RafranzDavis) February 2, 2020

the ego is optimistic. it’s like a breath of fresh air. the hope we all needed. the bright sun peaking through the shadows. IS IT HOBI? I AM SO PROUD OF HIM? @BTS_twt #EgoIsHere #EgoByJhope #CheckYourEgo # EgoComebackTrailerpic.twitter.com / umBhLoldKW

– beks⁷ is proud of bts ♡ hobiuary (@bluesidebeks) February 2, 2020

shadow and black swan: ???? ☠️ ??? ⛓ ?? ☠️ ???? ☠️ ?????? ☠️ ???? ☠️ ???? ⛓ ??? ☠️⛓ ????

hoseok, rolling up her sleeves: ok then lemme brightens things up a bit- #EGOComebackTrailer #EgoIsHere

– (in) correct bts⁷ quotes? (@incorrectxbts) February 2, 2020

ego is such a nice song with beautiful lyrics. everything just screams jhope. hear hobi say “trust me” and “now I don’t care” so freely. songs like this make us realize how confident they have become, how far they have come #EGOComebackTrailer pic.twitter.com/qW2OURruT9

– mina⁷ ✰ (@ EUPH0RlAL0VE) February 2, 2020

Fans also quickly made comparisons between the messages and images of the two ‘Map of the Soul: 7’ trailers, with some fans even bringing RM’s ‘Persona’ return trailer for the 2019 mini-album. BTS “Map of the Soul: Persona” in the mix.

the ego and the shadow do not only contrast in the sound but also in the message. as the shadow processes, well, your shadows that follow you and grow wherever you go, the ego says exactly the opposite – keep going, you’re on the right track. #EgoIsHere #CheckYourEgo #EGOComebackTrailer pic.twitter.com/BThbnD4k5g

– ♡ ⁷ || 95z is love (@vmbeavr) February 2, 2020

How does it start with him in a shadow that looks and then his smile lights up .. ?? @BTS_twt #EGOComebackTrailer pic.twitter.com/cUbLG8eK6E

– ⁷ (@Vs_Winter_Bear) February 2, 2020

the shade was uncomfortable and claustrophobic

the ego felt free and liberating #EGOComebackTrailer pic.twitter.com/YctfAq3gQv

– ego de maryam (@rkivesyoongi) February 2, 2020

LISTEN to the pattern in the hobi costume that looks like broken glass from the shadow mv #EGOComebackTrailer pic.twitter.com/UV22q95qo8

– primrose⁷ (@solarityroses) February 2, 2020

Persona: who am I? Why am I like this?

Shadow: I don’t want to be like that, it’s lonely.

Ego: that’s who I am, I can’t change it but I will continue to live # EgoIsHere #EGOComebackTrailer

pic.twitter.com/CGMvkOE29A

– OPAL⁷ 夢 (@OpalsJimin) February 2, 2020

Persona: Who the hell am I

Shadow: I want to be me

Ego: Trust me # EgoIsHere #EGOComebackTrailer pic.twitter.com/40ChWMlsch

– ⁷ (@xbbangtn) February 2, 2020

ARMY also immediately noticed that “Ego” begins with a reference to “Intro: 2 Cool 4 Skool”, the intro to BTS’s first mini-album in 2013 “2 Cool 4 Skool”, before going back through a quick assembly of old BTS clips.

“We are now going to take a little more difficult steps” – intro: 2 cool 4 skool (2013) and outro: ego (2020)? #EgoIsHere #EgoComebackTrailer pic.twitter.com/5EMlztRwU8

– ⁷ (@stussyjimin) February 2, 2020

So far, each of BTS’s return trailers “Map of the Soul” has referred to one of BTS ‘first three albums, known as the group’s “School Trilogy”. “Persona” referred to the intro to “Skool Luv Affair”, while “Shadow” referred to the intro to “O! RUL8.2?”

Linking their latest trailer for “Ego”, a fan made a super cool compilation video comparing each of the trailers for “Map of the Soul” to their counterpart in “School Trilogy”.

SKOOL LUV AFFAIR – Persona

O! RUL8,2? – Shadow

2 COOL 4 SKOOL – Ego # BTS @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/71PUR0v2KE

– ☁️⁷ (@btspurplecloud) February 2, 2020

Of course, the eagle-eyed ARMY noticed a few other references to BTS’s past discography…

? ️

Daydream – 2018

Ego – 2020 # CheckYourEgo #EgoComebackTrailer@BTS_twtpic.twitter.com/19xNVlTQng

– Bangtan News Brasil⁷ ?? (@BTSNewsBrasil) February 2, 2020

RUN… HIGHLIGHTED REELS…. FOREVER YOUNG…. THE SWEAT OF BLOOD AND TEARS ARE ALL THERE # EGOComebackTrailer #EgoIsComing pic.twitter.com/nzdbaENvnH

– TIN- 틴? (@taebokkiii) February 2, 2020

I don’t know why, but the way Hobi sat at the end of the ego reminded me of how he sat on the train in the spring. #EGOComebackTrailer pic.twitter.com/LVehJyWO1e

– Mini’s Mina⁷? ️ ??? (@JlMlNDIPlTY) February 2, 2020

(?) ◾️◾️ @ BTS_twt◾️◾️

I NEED A Outro: Ego # EgoIsHere # EGOComebackTrailer pic.twitter.com/tQ0T0o0oWy

– BTS notice? ~ #BlackSwan ?? (@BTSNotice) February 2, 2020

… Spotted full of fun details…

The Ego MV has a lot of typographic art. Especially when Jhope sings “길로 길로 길로 Gillo Gillo Gillo (Way Way way)”, the back drop shows very large

“길로”

in Korean letter. # OnlyEgoEgoEgo # EgobyJhope #CheckYourEgo #EgoIsComing # EgoIsHere # EGOComebackTrailer @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/L4u2HRJM9E

– Soo Choi⁷? 2/21 (@ choi_bts2) ​​February 2, 2020

the license plate of the car indicates their first year and date !! I like the little details here !! #EgoIsHere #EGOComebackTrailer pic.twitter.com/Wl5Rcr6ZDF

– claire // (WORDS 7 !!!!!!!!!!!) (@Randomsplashes) February 2, 2020

The wall has the words painted on it … with a nice addition.

“One hope, one soul, one smile, one you”

… Only one of you, ARMY! #EGOComebackTrailer #EgoIsHere pic.twitter.com/wNy5cI49h0

– wisha⁷ ?? (@doyou_bangtan) February 2, 2020

HOBI CREATED HIS PHOTOS WHEN HE WAS A CHILD IT’S SO CUTE MY HEART #EGOComebackTrailer pic.twitter.com/xvvBYn8tRK

– Dima ⁷ (@DimaPurplesYou) February 2, 2020

I bet no one paid any attention, but hoseok literally boasted in this part of how it went from “clothes sold by the meter / ready to wear” to “tailored suits (made for a particular customer) / made to measure “PLEASE I LIKE THIS # EGOComebackTrailer #EgoIsHere pic.twitter.com/QNc2QbzM4y

– sei ⁷ (@btsinpics) February 2, 2020

“how much love” and “how much joy” on his CARDIAC MONITOR… as in, he wonders how much love and joy lives IN HIS HEART? #EGOComebackTrailer pic.twitter.com/XPM34XC4X0

– shy guy suga (@poursomesuga) February 2, 2020

When he went from “record of hope” to “record of hope”, which implies how Hobi went from a recruit hoping to do well with his music to such success that it beats all records. So proud? # egobyjhope #EGOComebackTrailer #jhope # 제이 홉 # 방탄 소년단 제이 홉 # 정호석 @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/G4TOTOS6aS

– ?????????? ⁷☀️ (@Hopepoki) February 2, 2020

I just noticed that at the back you can see the songs / mixtapes solo of jhope and all the discography of bts! #EgoIsComing #EGOComebackTrailer pic.twitter.com/tC0ewZgW4c

– Ari ♡ (@ Ari29407997) February 2, 2020

… And also made some intriguing comments on the video.

it drives the other way….

he is…. go back in time? #EGOComebackTrailer pic.twitter.com/tP76D4JPUS

– ???? (@taestsweet) February 2, 2020

did you all notice the signs ??

“it’s not your turn”

“the future to come”

“Follow your dreams”

hobi is going in the opposite direction which was the “road to myself” #EGOComebackTrailer #EgoIsHere @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/hiZjx4sfuJ

– HOBIUARY? (@ ben10sonyeontan) February 2, 2020

I noticed that this scene passes from his birthday memories to him by resembling Taehyung of the Greek god VCR # EgoIsHere #EGOComebackTrailer #ArmyTS #ATS pic.twitter.com/BLmDHd4O21

– ⁷? OT7? WORDS: 7? ⁷ (@Volumeister) February 2, 2020

BOY MEETS WHAT ✓

BOY MEETS EVIL ✓

BOY MEETS THE WAY ✓ # EGOComebackTrailer #EgoIsHere pic.twitter.com/7n5pP1dZm7

– ona (@ilsansqueen) February 2, 2020

What did you think of the “Ego” return trailer? Share your favorite thoughts and moments with us in the comments below!

