Army Chief Bhima Chandrashekhar Azad Launches ‘Azad Samaj Party’ – News in India

Army chief Bhima Chandrashekhar Azad on Sunday launched his political department on the Azad Samaj Party – the anniversary of the birth of BSP founder Kanshi Rama.

Before launching his party at an event held in the village of Safai in Noida, the 37-year-old Dalit leader made a photo of Kanshi Rama on his profile picture on Twitter. He also launched a party flag – a white ribbon between two blue stripes with the Azad Samaj Party written in the middle.

Azad said Bhim’s army would lead in parallel with the party and continue fighting for Dalit rights and enlisting new members.

Earlier in the day, members of Bhim’s army claimed that police had locked gates and affixed a notice: “Events cannot be held because large gatherings are prohibited in view of the coronavirus.” The door, however, was opened later.

Azad, who gained prominence during the Thakurs-Dalit clash in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur in May 2017, filed a bid against Prime Minister Narendra Modi of Varanasi during the 2019 general elections but retired later.

In December 2019, the Chief of the Bhima Army was arrested by the Delhi Police when violence erupted during an act against citizenship (amendment) of a march in the old quarters of Delhi following his address to protesters from the pillar of Jama Masjid. He was given bail by a Delhi court in January.

A politician turned to MPs criticized Mayawati chief of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) for “not doing enough for the Dalits.” Earlier, Mayawati called Azad an “agent of the BJP” and warned his supporters not to “fall prey to his ideas”.

Bhim’s army had earlier said it would contest the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in 2022 along with Om Prakash Rajbhar’s party, Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj, as part of a wider alliance – the Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha.

