Army Corps of Engineers that works with the states to oversee hospital space

The Army Corps of Engineers is helping New York transform existing facilities into hospital space to help the state address an expected influx of patients seeking coronavirus treatment.

“We are talking about over 10,000 [hospital rooms] we are contemplating right now,” Chief of the Corps of Engineers, Lieutenant General General Todd Semonite, told the Pentagon on Friday.

While the Army Corps of Engineers does not build their own projects, their engineers evaluate the projects needed and work with private contractors to build them.

“We raised money with FEMA to enter the buildings on Tuesday night. We did the Javits Center last night and were at some of the SUNY schools last night,” she said.

“Today, my engineers walked through ten other buildings, five of which have hotel-like features and five of these are open spaces,” he said.

The agency is currently working with at least 18 states to expand the available hospital bed space to address potential shortcomings.

A recent study from USA Today said in the worst case scenario: If everyone who becomes sick requires hospitalization, the civilian hospital system would have 5.7 patients per bed.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday that the state predicts that up to 110,000 people will need beds in 45 days, when the state currently has 53,000 beds.

Semonite said his agency is looking at converting hotels, college dormitories and large spaces into temporary healthcare facilities.

“We have cut a contract so that the state can configure a lease with this particular facility … and we would enter a similar facility in the ICU,” he said.

He said there are four steps to converting an existing space into a medical facility: First, a state must designate facilities in a priority order. Second, the Army Corps of Engineers, which works with private contractors, must enter and modify these facilities. Third, supplies need to be put. Fourth, the state must give it staff.

“Think on the second floor of a standard hotel. The rooms would be like a hotel room and then we would build nursing stations in the lobbies, we would have all the equipment, wirelessly to the nurses’ stations, “he said.

All rooms should have negative air pressure and plastic fitted doors on top. “It’s a relatively simple process,” said Semonite.

He acknowledged that time is of the essence, and most rulers foresee a high point by mid-April. He said the agency addresses the states with the highest demand first.

“We are looking very hard in California, the state of Washington, we have already been in New Jersey,” he said. “We’re really looking at where the greatest demand is, so we’re headed to these states first.”

He said the Army Corps of Engineers is designing a standard contract so that states can work directly with private industry. It continued:

If states want to do it and hire themselves, we give you something that is a validated concept [Health and Human Services] and you don’t have to wait for the body of engineers. You can do it independently to the point where you can go back and try to make that money through FEMA.

So he goes back to where we need everyone to be to charge: Where does this capacity of bed space stay, and how can everyone fuck together to make it happen?

“President Trump said on television yesterday, you know, when everybody is going to America, everybody gets together,” he said. “We need our engineering contractors to step up, the hotel industry to step up.”

