[army-dad-surprises-daughter-on-valentine’s-day]

LINDENHURST, N.Y. (CNN) — One Long Island, New York fifth grader got an extra special Valentine this year when her father surprised her at school Friday.
Army Staff Sergeant Daniel London surprised his 10-year-old daughter Alexus at school after an eight month deployment in Afghanistan.
This marks the end of the third time London’s had to serve overseas, having missed Alexus’ 5th and 10th birthdays.
When Alexus was 2 years old, London deployed with her mother for 15 months, and she didn’t even recognize them when they got home.
That’s all over now, because London is hanging up his fatigues and joining the New York Fire Department.
Watch the sweet reunion above.
