[army:-israeli-forces-get-rid-of-palestinian-close-to-gaza-fence]

A Palestinian, who was wounded at the Israel-Gaza border, is taken care of at a hospital in the southern Gaza Strip February 23, 2020. — Reuters pic

JERUSALEM, Feb 23 — Israeli forces on Sunday shot dead a Palestinian suspected of placing a bomb in the vicinity of the Gaza border, prior to extracting his human body with a bulldozer, the army mentioned.

“Following the thriving thwarting of the attack in close proximity to the Gaza Strip fence before this morning, an IDF (Israeli army) bulldozer extracted the entire body of one of the attackers,” a military spokeswoman advised AFP.

Before Sunday, the army had mentioned it “spotted two terrorists approaching the protection fence in the southern Gaza Strip and putting an explosive gadget adjacent to it”.

“The troops opened hearth toward them. A hit was recognized,” a navy statement mentioned.

Adhering to the incident, a video clip from Gaza emerged demonstrating a bulldozer approaching the physique as younger, apparently unarmed men, ended up trying to obtain it.

The sound of gunfire is heard and the guys ultimately operate away as the bulldozer collects the human body. A tank can be observed positioned close by.

The Gaza overall health ministry explained that two civilians had been wounded by Israeli gunfire at the scene.

Hawkish Israeli Defence Minister Naftali Bennett has pursued a policy of retaining the bodies of militants from Gaza as bargaining chips to tension Hamas, the Islamist team that controls the Palestinian enclave, which has been keeping the bodies of two Israeli troopers considering the fact that 2014. — AFP